LYNN -- The North Shore Navigators were unable to build off of the momentum gained after capturing a doubleheader sweep on Sunday, falling at home to the Martha's Vineyard Sharks, 6-2, in NECBL action Monday at Fraser Field.
Trace Willhoite and Jake Bullard each had two hits to lead North Shore, with Willhoite scoring a run and Bullard driving in Nathan Blasick (who had singled and stole second) in the second inning. Jake McElroy's fielder's choice plated Willhoite an inning later.
Swampscott native Luke Marshall started for North Shore and didn't allow a hit through the first three frames before the Sharks plated three runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. He finished with seven strikeouts and just two hits allowed over five innings.
Now 3-10 on the season, the Navigators will complete their home-and-home with the Sharks Tuesday in Oak Bluffs starting at 6:35 p.m.