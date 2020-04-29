The North Shore Navigators will not begin their new season on May 27, the Futures Collegiate Baseball League announced on Wednesday.
The league, which is made up of teams throughout New England will college age amateur players, delayed the 2020 season indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. FCBL officials are optimistic about taking the field at some point this summer when it is deemed safe.
“As soon as we have clarity on guidelines and procedures for playing baseball, we will look to adapt and begin,” said commissioner Joe Paolucci. “While all scenarios and contingencies are under consideration, we remain hopeful.”
--Matt Williams