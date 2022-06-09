DANVERS -- A North Shore Pickleball Social, with proceeds going towards benefiting the Peter Frates Family Foundation for ALS, will be held on Saturday, June 18 at the St. John's Prep tennis courts.
The event is open to all skill levels, including beginners, and will be a friendly, social event. Round robin match play, followed by bracket play, will be held for all participants. Players can join with a partner or be matched up with one of similar skill ability. Play is anticipated to be held in 90-minute increments according to player ability (i.e., 9:30-11 a.m. for beginner/intermediate players).
Players can select their appropriate skill rating during registration. Those with partners should contact Andrew Frates at frates@gmail.com after both participants submit registration. Please note that this is not a sanctioned event or one that has prize money for champions, but it will have food and music throughout the day.
The Peter Frates Family Foundation has already given out over $100,000 this year to ALS families to help pay for in-home help in battling the dreaded disease.
To register, please go to www.petefrates.com and sign up under the North Shore Pickleball Social.
In addition, registration is now open for the fifth annual PF3 Golf Classic presented by ASICS at Turner Hill Country Club in Ipswich. It will be held on Monday, August 29, starting with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. To register, please go to https://petefrates.com/golf/.