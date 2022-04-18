They all had their own unique personal reasons for running — and they all had a Marathon Monday to remember.
Boston's Patriots Day tradition returned with the 126th running of the Boston Marathon being back in its usual timeslot. The following is a smattering of North Shore luminaries that finished the 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.
Readers are encouraged to contact the sports staff at SalemNewsSports@gmail.com or on Twitter @SalemNewsSports with their own pictures of experiences from the 2022 Boston Marathon.
Peabody High grad and former Colby College track star Katrina Vassallo had one of the top times from the region, finishing 190th in her division in just under three hours at an impressive 2:59:34 (that's under seven minutes per mile for all 26.2).
The Mayor of the Tanner City, Ted Bettencourt, completed the marathon for the second time and clocked in at 5:27:35 while helping out the city's Kops for Kids with Cancer team. Chief Tom Griffin, Sgt. James Harkins, Ray Brady (4:30:00) and firefighter Michael Coleman (4:40:05) were also part of the team.
Danvers High field hockey coach Kristen McCarthy raised money for Dream Big and finished up in 4:35:47. Falcons athletic trainer Amanda Porter also ran and clocked in at 5:33:35.
Then there was former Masconomet baseball MVP and Tufts University standout Speros Varinos; he ran 4:39:32.
The oldest entrant from a North Shore town? That was Peabody's Paul Kuconis, at 68, who finished in a hair over six hours. His daughter, Caitlin, ran right with him all the way and they finished togeter in 6:06:11.
The youngest local entrants were all 19: Salem's Max Fitch (who also had one of the area's best times at 2:59:28), Sarah Ager of Middleton (4:54:06) and Peabody's Paulina Straticos (4:13:06).