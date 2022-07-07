Every day you can change someone’s life with acts of kindness big or small, you can make an impact in life-changing ways. Together we can create a welcoming space for everyone and shine a light on each other to grow and love.
The North Shore Rovers is a non-profit soccer program that does just this.
Inspired by their oldest son wanting to volunteer for the Special Olympics, Gail and Jack Steele created a soccer program for kids with disabilities to encourage them to step out of their comfort zone to engage, play, and most importantly have fun.
The Rovers is a free program for each family. All players receive a uniform, soccer ball, and a trophy at the end of their season.
Dividing into age groups of between 4 and 21 years old and their abilities, the players are split into teams every Sunday where coaches and volunteers teach soccer, create strong bonds, and long-lasting friendships that are made on the fields.
Starting in 2011 with only 15 players in Swampscott, their program soon began to flourish. After many trials and tribulations of spreading their message across the North Shore in those early years, a switch flipped and word of the Rovers began to broaden to families throughout the region rapidly.
“There was definitely a learning curve. We had to figure out how to reach out to the community to get the word out that our program existed, said Gail Steele, with gratitude evident in her voice. “It took us a few years of realizing no matter how much we printed up in the newspapers and spoke with schools, it really grew from word of mouth by the volunteers and the players.”
The North Shore Rovers are intertwined with 32 towns of the North Shore, and their numbers continue to have exceptional growth. Working with now 120 players and 165 student high school volunteers, the players develop enriching friendships with students outside of school and continue to learn new things.
“The first five years we saw tremendous growth,” noted Gail Steele. “Our program partners up 1-on-1 with a volunteer the whole season, and we began to see it was a more socially-oriented program versus a competition-oriented program. With this, we changed from the Special Olympics Association and created North Shore Rovers. When we made this change, we saw even more growth because we were able to create our friendly games with teams and keep it free for everyone.”
Volunteers commit to spending each Sunday to fulfill the Rovers’ mantra for their players to have fun. They can also be a part of the ambassadors’ program, where they spread the message about the Rovers to different high schools and their soccer teams to get more volunteers and players.
Volunteers can be involved in Rovers’ mentor program as well. They’re chosen by coaches to be on-field mentors and show exceptional abilities in working with all types of players.
“We started with volunteers middle to high school-aged students because that was the age range of our kids at the time. We gathered our kids, their friends, and a few other students from the area, “said Steele. “It’s just magic watching what happens to players and the volunteers. I think that’s why they get up every Sunday to do this, because they know they’re making such a big difference in their lives.”
Many organizations have donated to the North Shore Rovers to continue to aid their growth throughout the years. Last month, said Steele, the Cummings Foundation donated $100,000 to the Rovers within their $25 Million Grant Program. The Steeles are grateful for the opportunities that lay ahead of their non-profit program, as they’ll receive that money over the next five years.
While they don’t have plans to expand the Rovers to different locations, the Steeles are greeting families from outside the North Shore area with open arms. They’re also actively pursuing to help aid the upstart of other programs in the area for kids with special needs as well.
“We want people to know that it is really fun and very rewarding to get involved here with our program. Little things that you do can make a huge difference in someone else’s life,” said Steele.
The North Shore Rovers program begins again Sept. 11 and will run each Sunday thereafter in Salem. Registration is now open for players and volunteers. To register a player or become a volunteer, go to northshorerovers.com and click under “online registration”. Registration closes September 7 and is free to all.