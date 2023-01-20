When Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed during Monday Night Football a few weeks ago, sports fans all over America had a million thoughts running through their minds as they hoped and prayed for his recovery. One thought that had to cross the mind of every parent with a high school age athlete was ‘what if something like this happened at one of our games?’
The CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) techniques and AED used by medical personnel and athletic trainers on the field that helped save Hamlin’s life are both available and mandatory for high school sports in Massachusetts.
Under ‘Michael’s Law’, which was signed by then-Governor Deval Patrick in 2014, an available Automated External Defibrillator must be at all school sponsored athletic events. State law as well as the Massachusetts Interscholastic Association handbook requires all coaches (whether they are paid or volunteers) to complete CPR training that now includes how to use the AED, which uses an electric pulse to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm.
“Public schools must have a written emergency response plan to reduce life threatening emergencies and promote efficient responses if one occurs and they must be updated every three years,” explained Will Desjardins, who is Senior Regional Supervisor for Athletic Training for Mass. General Brigham Sports Medicine.
Desjardins was Marblehead High’s athletic trainer for ten years and saw first hand how important the relationship between athletes and their health care providers can be.
“During my time at Marblehead, I was not just the Athletic Trainer. I was part of the community, a mentor, and a friend to many. The parents there trusted me with their children’s safety and knew how much their child’s wellbeing meant to me,” said Desjardins, whose program contracts eight full-time Athletic Trainers to various North Shore schools in addition to part-time and per diem help.
AEDs (which are also mandated at health clubs) are often kept in cases attached the wall in field houses and hockey rinks, just like fire extinguishers. There are also portable units which help ensure coverage during the fall and spring seasons when games and practices might be held at two ends of a school’s campus, or if a school’s baseball field is located a few miles down the road.
“We hand them to the coaches and it’s almost just like carrying around a first aid kid,” said Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo. “It’s a matter of preparedness. You pray no one ever has to use it but you want to be ready in case something were to happen.”
Football is naturally the first concern given the full-contact nature and Hamlin’s injury; Michael’s Law was named for a Sutton High football player who passed away after an incident very similar to Hamlin’s. Varsity football is the only sport in which the MIAA requires that both schools provide medical coverage in the form of a certified trainer or doctor. For others, the host school is responsible.
“The schools do a really good job working together and seeing that everything is covered,” Genualdo said. “When the coaches get trained and re-certified in CPR, the AED training is now part of that and we’re very lucky to have that.”
Endicott assistant softball coach Dave Bettencourt suffered a heart attack at practice back in 2021 and was saved in part by a nearby AED. Athletic Trainers are ready to respond to all sorts of medical situations, running the gamut of potentially life threatening cardiac events, a dangerous broken bone, evaluating head injuries or cleaning up small cuts so a player can get back on the field.
“Our Athletic Trainers are licensed healthcare professionals that are specifically trained to handle situations like this. They spend numerous hours with their children and build a trust with each one of them,” Desjardins said.
Trainers are also excellent communicators, often coordinating response plans with school nurses, administrators and coaches. No one in the school community takes them for granted, although like with many sports positions (such as referees) there is a budding shortage.
“Now that Hamlin is recovering and back in Buffalo we can start to see more advocacy for Athletic Trainers. The profession is in a tough place right now,” said Desjardins. “I think schools are starting to realize how important a trainer is and funding is definitely getting better. The issues we have run into now is the lack of Athletic Trainers. So promoting the profession as best we can is at the forefront of what we do at Mass General Brigham.”
Genualdo often jokes with Hamilton-Wenham’s trainer that he hopes she has a boring day with no injuries to attend to. But he knows that whenever needed, she’ll take the best possible care of the Generals’ student-athletes.
“You watch the way they calm down an athlete that’s in physical and probably emotional pain and it really is like the trainers are super heroes,” he said. “Someone goes down and in the blink of an eye they have the metaphorical cape on and they’re out there. They’re invaluable.”