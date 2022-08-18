Today’s North Shore Sports Mount Rushmore question: Where is the best atmosphere you’ve been to for a high school sporting event?
PHIL STACEY
Hurd Stadium, BeverlyTucked away in the aptly-named Garden City is this jewel of a field, with lush green grass meticulously cared for by the Public Works Department surrounded by a sea of orange and black. It has an old-time scoreboard at the far end of the field, and old-time ticket booth as you come down Mel Deveau Way leading into the stadium, the years of Beverly High football champions listed chronologically on alternating orange-and-black stairs as the players exit their clubhouse and heard towards the field, and a view from the refurbished metal bleachers that, on Saturday afternoons in the fall, is tough to beat. For an edifice that was first constructed in the 1930s and got some well-overdue touching up in 2015, it still looks fantastic.
Here’s the ironic thing: for as iconic a venue as I think Hurd is, I wouldn’t mind it if Beverly’s athletic teams that use it (these days, it’s almost exclusively the football team) moved their contests to the high school’s turf field. It makes sense from both an economic and feasibility standpoint, provided the necessary accoutrements (stands, concessions, ticket taking, etc.) can be worked out. But in the here and now, Hurd remains a historic, ebullient, memorable location to watch today’s gridiron heroes ply their craft.
MATT WILLIAMS
Track championship meets, Bradley Palmer, Reggie Lewis Center & Stage Fort ParkWell, Jean has the correct answer (shoutout Everett fried dough cart), but setting that aside most venues and fan bases are pretty similar across the traditional team sports these days. If the fans aren’t supplying the atmosphere than the athletes themselves need to do so: And no athletes provide better atmosphere than runners and their field event brethren.
Every track championship meet is a carnival unto itself. There are tents dotting the infield or outside the cross country course, immense cheering sections of fellow athletes for every race, officials barking report times into megaphones like wrestling legend Jimmy Hart and a mad scramble to see posted results once they’re printed from the scorer’s table. You’ve got coaches sprinting from one end of the track to the other, media members dodging those doing warm-up laps to try to get a quick word and everyone doing it all grinning ear-to-ear.
It could be the Northeastern Conference meet, a Cape Ann League event or a state championship ... it could be in Topsfield, Roxbury, Gloucester, Lynn, Boston or Wrentham ... it’s always awesome.
NICK GIANNINO
Henry Cabot Lodge Field House, Beverly “The Lodge” as we’ve come to call it here at The Salem News, is of course home to many Panthers’ sports teams. Whether the school is laying down mats and hanging scoresheets for an annual wrestling meet, or pushing the bleachers back to host a Northeastern Conference track meet, the large, state of the art facility is the perfect venue for any athletic event. But without question, Beverly’s large field house is made for hoops — and man, does that place get electric in the winter months.
In recent years, the Panthers’ boys basketball squad has enjoyed great success, and the community has rallied around them with regularity. During the regular season, students, parents, alumni and local high school sports fans alike fill the gymnasium well before opening tip off. By the time the playoffs come around it’s a complete mob scene, with the upper bleachers and lower level sideline seats packed with people like sardines. For those playoff tilts and other highly anticipated clashes, the school adds another set of bleachers to the baseline that’s filled with an energetic student section. Shout out to the “VOP” Matt Riordan for his fine PA announcing skills as well.
JEAN DePLACIDO
Everett Memorial Stadium, EverettThere’s no place like Everett Stadium — especially for a visiting football team. Home of the powerful Crimson Tide football team, its stands were always packed well over an hour before game time by home fans cheering loudly for their team. It was always a house of horrors for St. John’s Prep football, and forget about getting things going on time if it was Homecoming Day, when streets all around the stadium were blocked off and a huge parade went on forever. Game time on that day was often delayed while politicians gave speeches and many Everett greats honored.
How about parking? There is only a very small lot by the field with spots reserved, and all the streets around the stadium and well beyond limit parking for for residents only. Finding a place to leave the car was never close unless you were fortunate to have a pass for the lot (and even then it was best to arrive very early). People wore the home colors with pride, and seemed to know everybody in the stands. The band played loudly, creating that old time feeling when stadiums were packed every Saturday afternoon. Huge color posters of the players decorate the entrance, and once the Tide take the field there’s always a huge roar. Things became even more festive when it happened to be a night game.