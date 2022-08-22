Today’s North Shore Sports Mount Rushmore question: What’s the best individual performance you’ve ever witnessed in person?
PHIL STACEY
Matt Horgan’s 4 TDs lead Salem football over Gloucester, Nov. 6, 1999The last epic North Shore football game of the 20th century took place on a Friday night where the winds whipped off the water onto Newell Stadium as Salem (6-1) met the host Fishermen (7-0) in a clash of unbeaten league foes. The winner would almost assuredly win the Northeastern Conference title, and Gloucester — which had gone 44-5-1 in its last 50 NEC contests — was the favorite. But the visiting Witches had power up front, a skilled defense, and an absolute workhorse of a back in 5-foot-11, 190-pound Matt Horgan.
Carrying a school record 42 times, Horgan ran for 174 yards and scored all four of his team’s touchdowns, including the game winner with just eight seconds remaining, to give Salem one of its all-time great gridiron triumphs, 24-21. Running behind center Deni Gaito, guards Brad Sano and Justin Bezzatti, tackles P.J. Bock and Matt Keller, and ends Joel McNamee and Hugh Galligan (as well as fullback Eric Gonzalez) in Salem’s Stack-I offense, Horgan pounded away at the Fishermen all night. When the hosts fumbled on their own 23 with 1:41 to go and DeWayne Penn recovered for his team, the Witches ate up the clock powering the football towards the end zone before Horgan scored on a 3-yard blast on third down. With no time outs left I have no idea what Salem would have done had they not scored on that play, but it became a moot point as soon as Horgan dove over the goal line.
MATT WILLIAMS
Pat Ruotolo’s three no-hitters in four starts, May 17, 2012What is dominant? Amassing 417 yards from scrimmage in a playoff game (Doug Santos)? Making 50 saves in a state hockey quarterfinal (Molly Elmore)? Getting a hat trick and five points in a Super 8 semifinal (Colin Blackwell)?
How about not allowing a hit for 17 consecutive innings? That’s just about impossible in Little League, Legion ball, varsity, in the minors or the Majors, but its exactly what Peabody junior righthander Pat Ruotolo did in an overpowering stretch of baseball in the spring of 2012.
Employing a heavy near 90-mile-an-hour fastball that he could locate in any count along with devastating off-speed stuff, he no-hit Marblehead at Seaside with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Just 12 days later, he struck out 11 with one walk in a road no-hitter against Swampscott. His next start was at Salem, where he struck out a season-best 15 and retired the last 11 in a row to make it back-to-back no-no’s.
By the time the season ended, the future UConn closer and San Francisco Giants farmhand had six shutouts, 130 strikeouts and put together a streak of 34 straight scoreless innings. The word unhittable gets tossed around to describe a lot of pitchers. During that three week stretch in ‘12, when it came to Ruotolo it was actually true.
NICK GIANNINO
Scott Webster mashes three homers, including game-winner, May 18, 2016Any time a high school player goes yard three times in a single season, they’re likely going to be among the area leaders in that category. But doing so in just one game? That’s virtually unprecedented. That’s exactly what Newburyport High slugger Scott Webster did in this particular Cape Ann League tilt against Triton.
Working for our sister paper, The Daily News of Newburyport, at the time, I was fortunate enough to be in attendance for the shockingly rare hitting performance. Webster mashed solo shots to left and right field, respectively, in the third and fifth innings. Then, when his team needed one more big hit in the bottom of the seventh, he jumped on another pitch and sent it high and long over the fence in right for a walk-off bomb. Webster, who was also a stellar pitcher, finished the season with eight homers while batting .435 and earning Daily News Player of the Year honors.
JEAN DePLACIDO
Freshman Oluchi Okananwa sends Peabody girls basketball past Haverhill in playoffs, March 1, 2019Veterans Memorial Field House was jam packed and very noisy with the large student section decked out in colorful Hawaiian shirts and hats as the Tanners got ready to host Haverhill in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs. Oluchi Okananwa wasn’t in the starting lineup, but was she ever ready when called upon. As her team struggled early on, the shooting guard entered the game with five minutes left in the first quarter and made an immediate impact.
She quickly tied the game with a basketball and, before the quarter ended, put her team ahead by completely dominating play with steals, rebounds, layups, and foul shots. By halftime the Tanners led, 26-23, and Okananwa had 10 points. She continued to make big plays that brought the crowd to its feet in the second half, finishing the night with a spectacular stat line of 26 points, 16 rebounds, 16 steals, and eight blocks. The freshman superstar, who went on to win Salem News Player of the Year accolades, finished that season averaging averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 steals per game in Peabody’s terrific 19-1 season.