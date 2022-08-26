Today’s North Shore Sports Mount Rushmore question: What’s your all-time favorite non-high school sporting event that you’ve covered (and why)?
PHIL STACEY
Pedro Martinez strikes out 5 of 6 NL hitters, wins MVP at 1999 All-Star Game at Fenway ParkSituated in the makeshift press area in the right field grandstand, you could feel that something magical was about to take place that July night. One night removed from one of the greatest Home Run Derbies of all time (McGwire, Griffey, etc.) and moments after the All-Century Team of Major League Baseball’s greatest ever players had been introduced to the Fenway crowd pregame — with Ted Williams being helped out of a golf cart by Padres great Tony Gwynn to throw out the first pitch to Carlton Fisk — Pedro Martinez proceeded to make the National League lineup look like guys shopping for their wives on Christmas Eve: too late.
You know the story: he struck out Barry Larkin, former Expos teammate Larry Walker, home run titans Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire to start the contest, then punched out Jeff Bagwell a millisecond before Matt Williams (who reached on an infield error) was thrown out trying to steal second, ending Martinez’s two-inning starting stint. He did so in a blizzard of fastballs against three guys who went on to the Hall of Fame and two others who would be there had their careers not been tainted by cheating allegations. Pedro’s 1999 campaign (23-4, 2.07 ERA, .092 WHIP, 313 K’s in just 213 IP) is justifiably looked upon as one of the greatest pitching seasons of all time, and the All-Star Game on his home field was a microcosm of his brilliance.
MATT WILLIAMS
Little League World Series, 2009The Little League World Series is everything that’s right about sports: Kids playing a kids game and reminding us all how to enjoy life. When Peabody West won the New England championship and made it all the way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 2009 a bunch of 7th and 8th graders united a city, a region and really the whole state of Massachusetts in a way you seldom see.
Along with a Salem News photographer, I spent a week in Pennsylvania with the boys chronicling everything about the journey. It was a pool play format so West had three games, losing the first two and poetically cruising in the finale as they walked off the diamond together winners. The time between games was just as memorable: The team went to an amusement park, made friends and traded keepsakes with international players from Mexico and Japan, met up with friends and family members that made the trip from the North Shore, met baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice, and more.
There are so many things about the trip we’ll never forget: Austin Batchelor’s tape measure home run in the finale, Matt Hosman’s gritty effort on the mound, Matt Correale inspiring “Rat” signs, Mike Petrosino’s defensive gems, coach Danny Marchese’s constant smile ... and that doesn’t tell the half of it. To understand how special Williamsport is you really have to go and experience it yourself ... I hope sometime soon there’s another North Shore team that takes us back.
NICK GIANNINO
Lakers, Rondo sink Celtics at buzzer in thrilling regular season clash, 2019The majority of you reading this are likely Celtics fans, so I realize this may sting a little. But on the above date, my Los Angeles Lakers (yes, I’m a Lakers fan) came into TD Garden for a post trade deadline rivalry tilt and sent the hosts home unhappy at the buzzer. Despite the recent arrival of LeBron James, the Purple-and-Gold struggled mightily in his first full campaign, missing out on the playoffs with a sub-.500 record. But on this particular evening in Boston, the Lakers came to play — and it was a former Green Teamer who left the building as the hero.
After falling behind by as many as 18 points in the opening half, LA stormed back to set up a back-and-forth, high scoring finish. With seconds remaining on the game clock and the Lakers trailing by one, Brandon Ingram drove the lane and missed the mark on a reverse layup. The ball was tapped out into traffic, where Rajon Rondo snagged it and proceeded to drain an elbow jumper to down his former team as time expired. I’ve been fortunate to cover a number of Celtics games over the years, but this one will always be one of the more memorable ones.
JEAN DePLACIDO
Peabody 14s win Babe Ruth World Series, 1999It was a long ride to Clifton Park, N.Y., located outside of Albany, but well worth the trip for the Peabody 14-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars. The squad had loads of talent that year and left no doubt which team was the best in the country after defeating Brooklyn, 9-3, to win the Babe Ruth World Series for their age bracket.
Fireballing right-hander Jeff Allison, a future first round MLB draft pick of the Florida Marlins, had only six innings eligibility remaining on the mound leading into the title game, so manager Gary Palmieri started Mark Sakelakos before making the switch to his ace. Sakelakos did the job and Allison took over to dominate the Brooklyn club the rest of the way. Sakelakos was named to the All World Series team along with left-hander Mark Shorey, while Allison was MVP of the tournament. Anthony Palmieri, Chris Shambos, Tyler Pyburn, Joel Levine, and Hector Arias were among the other stars on the team, which also featured Peabody High softball/field hockey coach Tawny Palmieri as bat girl.