Today’s North Shore Sports Mount Rushmore question: What’s the greatest upset you’ve seen in person?
PHIL STACEY
St. John’s Prep hockey 4, Springfield Cathedral 3 (OT)Super 8 semifinals, March 11, 2015It was supposed to be another step in the path to the state final at TD Garden for unbeaten Springfield Cathedral, the Western Mass. powerhouse that, at 22-0-2, was the unquestioned top team in the Commonwealth that winter. With six Division 1 commits on their roster, an offense that had produced 158 goals in 24 games and had allowed a mere 22, they were an enormous favorite to roll over St. John’s Prep — which had finished last in the Catholic Conference the previous season and, while much improved at 16-5-1, didn’t have nearly the firepower that their much more heralded rivals did.
But a funny thing happened: the Eagles stunned the Massachusetts hockey world on this epic Wednesday night at Lowell’s Tsongas Center. Adhering to an ultra-strict skating and checking system, great goaltending from Kyle Martin (35 saves), putting a body on a Panther any chance they could, and not allowing them to peel off the walls and generate offense, St. John’s Prep did what no team had done that season by leading the Panthers after not only the first (1-0) period but also the second (3-2). In overtime, coach Kristian Hanson’s team needed just 72 seconds to pull off their own Miracle on Ice when third liner Jeff Cowles knocked a puck home past Detroit Red Wings third round draft pick Keith Petruzzelli for the game-winner. Riding that momentum, St. John’s went on to unseat four-time defending state champion Malden Catholic, 2-1, four nights later for its first hockey crown since 1985.
MATT WILLIAMS
Marblehead football 6, Swampscott 0Thanksgiving Day 2006
Seen in person could be Peabody football over nationally ranked Everett in 1999, but I’ll go with worked and wrote about. Why Marblehead? Transport yourself back to 2006 when the Magicians hadn’t had a winning season since ‘92 and were generally a laugher in the Northeastern Conference. They’d been pummeled by the Big Blue five years in a row and Swampscott had never been shut out since implementing the spread offense.
With weather being the equalizer in rainy, muddy conditions, the ‘06 Magicians blanked their rivals and won on then-sophomore Sam Perlow’s 43 yard interception return of a screen pass he tipped to himself. All Marblehead’s done since then is win a North Shore best 126 games, too many NEC titles to count and 12-of-15 against their arch rivals. After the game, a wise Salem News intern wrote that one play on Thanksgiving can turn around a program and proved prophetic ... in many ways Perlow’s play and that game were the birth of the dynasty.
NICK GIANNINO
Danvers golf upends defending Division 1 North champion St. John’s PrepRegular season match, September 6, 2018
St. John’s Prep has churned out stellar golf squads year in and year out for decades now. Pooling together talented players from a variety of different towns, the Eagles have captured numerous state titles and are regularly in the running in Division 1 state competition late in the fall season.
But on one particular afternoon back in 2018, it was their cross town rivals from Danvers High that shined brightest. Led by then-reigning Salem News Golfer of the Year Jared Mscisz, as well as fellow skilled linksmen like Cam Morrison, Jack Thibedou, Mike Papamechail and twin brothers Ian and Aaron Paskowski, the Falcons rolled into their annual match against the Eagles with confidence — and rightfully so. What unfolded on the course was a convincing, eight stroke win over the reigning Division 1 North champion Eagles for head coach Jeff Avigian’s group. Mscisz led the way with a match-low 36 (on nine holes) to give his team just their second victory over St. John’s in a 13-year span. The Eagles would get revenge later on that month, but Mscisz earned NEC Player of the Year, repeated as Salem News Golfer of the Year and helped Danvers claim a runner-up finish in the Division 2 state championship.
JEAN DePLACIDO
St. John’s Prep football 21, Catholic Memorial 14Division 1 Super Bowl, Dec. 7, 2019The Eagles had faced rival John DiBiaso and his Catholic Memorial team under the lights at Gillette Stadium the year before and pulled off a 40-22 victory, but in 2019 there was no doubt the 11-0 Knights came in as a huge favorite. DiBiaso’s club featured star players already committed to play at Boston College and other big-name colleges, and had beaten the Eagles on their home field earlier in the season.
But the Eagles relished the underdog role, jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and took home another Super Bowl trophy with a monumental triumph. Sophomore James Guy was the workhorse with 24 carries for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns while senior Matt Duchemin caught a 33-yard TD pass from quarterback Matt Crowley to complete a 68-yard drive for what turned out to be the game winner. Duchemin also had a key interception. St. John’s led 14-0 at halftime, then grabbed an onsides kick attempt by CM in the final minute to secure back-to-back state football crowns for the first time in school history.