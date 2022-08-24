Today’s North Shore Sports Mount Rushmore question: What’s the most dominant single season high school team you’ve covered?
PHIL STACEY
1992 Bishop Fenwick softball (Division 1 state champions)Between 1990-96, words like ‘supreme’ and ‘preeminent’ don’t seem strong enough to describe the state’s unquestioned all-time softball dynasty. The Crusaders didn’t just defeat their opponents; they mashed them into pulp in a blur of slap bunts, speed — they were always moving around the basepaths, forcing the defense to commit errors before it was chic to do so — outstanding pitching and defense. They won seven straight Division 1 state titles during this time and 42 consecutive playoff games, records that will never be broken. Their treasure trove of gifted players — Emily Desjardins, Mary Wells, Gina Marcinkowski, Lorin Slade, Colleen Parker, Julie Obear, Jen Mackey, the Lyman sisters (Kerri, Kristi and Shannon), Lili Doherty, et al. — are some of the best players to ever come out of the North Shore.
Forced to pick one of those teams as ‘most dominant’, I’d probably go with the 26-0 squad from 1992. Kerri Lyman was a junior who won her second straight state title pitching, throwing a two-hitter in the state championship game in a 2-0 win over Amherst; she also hit .487 on the season. Laura Carlson, the team’s only senior, mashed her way to a .497 average. Wells at third base, Parker at shortstop and Slade at base were excellent fielders who could also rake offensively; so could Christy Murphy, Melissa O’Shea and Kristi Lyman behind the plate. Fenwick averaged more than 12 runs a game in the regular season (248 in 20 games) and outscored their six playoff foes by a combined 31-7.
MATT WILLIAMS
2011 Peabody girls soccer (Division 1 state champions)Arguably the best soccer team in North Shore history — boys or girls — and one of the most dominant girls squads in the entire state since the turn of the century, there weren’t many opponents that could dream of stacking up with the 2011 Tanners.
Named Peabody’s best team since 1972 in our “Cream of the Crop” series, the Tanners went 22-0-2, won the Division 1 state title and finished ranked No. 4 nationally by the NSCAA (No. 1 in New England) and No. 8 in the ESPN Fab 50. Why? Because they scored 88 goals and allowed only 18, an unfathomable plus-70 goal differential; Nearly half the games (11) were shutouts and after two September ties only three regular season games were decided by fewer than two goals.
All-American and all-time leading scorer Hayley Dowd was one of 11 starters that went on to play in college: 100-point scorer Victoria Digiacomo (UMass Lowell), Kara Digiacomo (Salem State), Bianca Muscato (Connecticut College), Madison Doherty (Providence), Caitlin Lodi (Bryant), Cayla Bucci (Merrimack), Caroline Colbert (Stonehill), Kasey and Taylor Provost (Roger Williams) and Katie Brunelle (Suffolk).
This was the most complete team we’ve seen, with a ridiculously elite offense but no pinball style, loose inattention to detail on defense. This crew was comfortable winning a shootout, a tactical 1-0 affair and equally at home in a technical chess match or a physical war. No wonder their unbeaten streak extended to 38 games and sparked a 45 match NEC unbeaten streak that spanned four seasons.
NICK GIANNINO
2016 St. John’s Prep golf (Division 1 state runners-up)St. John’s Prep has consistently churned out powerhouse golf squads for decades now, culminating in 15 state championships and even more Catholic Conference crowns. Ironically, the team I’ve selected from 2016 came up just short of a state title, but they still boasted the most talented group of golfers I have ever witnessed at the high school level.
The Eagles suffered just one regular season defeat that season, with their top three players — Griffin Chenard, Chris Francoeur and Mark Turner — all finishing the year with under-par scoring averages, a rare accomplishment for one high school linksmen, let alone three on the same team. At the Division 1 North sectional at The Meadow at Peabody, Turner (76), Chenard (76) and Francoeur (78) all comfortably broke 80, easily giving the Eagles the title and punching their ticket to the state championship match. In that state championship match, the aforementioned trio took their games to a new level; Francoeur tied for the tourney-best with a 71, Turner followed suit with a 73 and Chenard carded a smooth 75. Trent Han’s 79 rounded out the top four scorers to put the Eagles cumulative total at a ridiculously low 298 strokes, tied with Xaverian at the top. That meant a fifth golfer would have to be added to the mix to break the tie, and Cole English’s 81 was just two shots shy of Xaverian’s Michael Connors (79) as the Eagles ultimately finished in second.
It was one of those years where another Catholic Conference squad happened to be just as dominant as the Prep, but that didn’t take away from what the latter accomplished. If they had come out on top, it would’ve been their second straight title as the Eagles captured the 2015 crown with a total score of 307.
JEAN DePLACIDO
1997 St. John’s Prep football (Division 1 Super Bowl champions)A perfect 11-0 record culminating with a dominant Division 1 Super Bowl victory: that was St. John’s Prep football in 1997. But it doesn’t begin to describe the number of outstanding athletes in the starting lineup. The highlight of the season was its 15-14 Thanksgiving thriller over rival Xaverian on a windy day at Cronin Field, a game that not only determined which of these two unbeaten teams would go on to the Super Bowl in this ‘Game of the Decade’, but also featured a number of future Division 1 college and NFL players — including Prep quarterback Brian St. Pierre, the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year who went on to play at Boston College and in the NFL.
Over 10,000 fans were in attendance and saw the Eagles’ dramatic come-from-behind win. Known for his strong arm, St. Pierre scored a crucial late touchdown on a run before sensational running back Brian Lentz (who went on to Harvard and a pro baseball career) added the game winning two-point conversion. Guard Wayne Lucier, a 6-foot-5 guard and defensive end, was another Prep who had a great career at Northwestern and Colorado before playing for the New York Giants. Captain Zack Magliaro (tackle) went on to have a standout career at U Maine, while junior Ryan Leahy and Jeff Mackor had pro baseball careers. Junior Andy St. Pierre, the current athletic director at Danvers High, was a talented wide receiver who suffered a season ending injury just before Thanksgiving against Malden Catholic.
Most games that season were over early as the Eagles scored 373 points and allowed only 86, holding the opposition to less than 14 points in nine of their 11 games. The Super Bowl was almost anticlimactic after the huge holiday win over Xaverian as St. John’s had an easy time blanking New Bedford, 25-0.