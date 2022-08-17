Today’s North Shore Sports Mount Rushmore question: Who is the most quotable coach that you’ve interviewed?
PHIL STACEY
Jim Rudloff, Marblehead footballWe’ve had a number of loquacious coaches during my three-plus decades working for The Salem News; men and women who were quick-witted, well-spoken and could rip off the occasional ‘money quote’ after a particular game. But I can’t recall too many instances in which I can hear myself laughing when playing back my recorder and transcribing my notes following a postgame (or even on-field pregame) conversation with Rudloff. Truth be told, it probably happens more often than it doesn’t.
Rudloff can drop random pearls of wisdom into his interviews the way some people empty sugar packets into their morning cup o’ joe. Whether his Magicians prevail — and, carrying a state-best 20-game winning streak into the 2022 campaign, they do so a lot — or lose, Rudloff is not one to hold back. He’s brutally honestly in his analysis, unafraid to say where and when his team made a mistake on a certain play (even if it resulted in success). And he never seems to try to be humorous; it’s just how his brain operates as he processes questions. His style might rub folks the wrong way, but I don’t think he cares one whit. He’s all about bringing out the best in his team, seeing them execute what they were taught, then reel off more of his unintended witticisms.
MATT WILLIAMS
Dan Letarte, St. John’s Prep baseballWho else hops on the “cheese box” (aka yellow school bus) for road games? Who else turns 150 minute bus rides to Brockton into dissections of the Panera Bread menu and new lime Twizzler varieties? Who else refers to Campanelli Stadium as playing on Neptune? Who else makes Land-N-Sea super beef three-way jokes after rivalry games with Peabody High? Who else makes his all-star game batting order jersey numbers from lowest to highest — and then makes light of tough luck in the state final by saying its nice to win the last game for once?
The longtime St. John’s Prep fixture who’s currently baseball coach and had plenty of gems as basketball coach (threatening to walk home from a Greater Boston locale after one tough loss), too. There’s no one more friendly than Letarte, but don’t mistake that smiling demeanor for the court jester. Few are more knowledgeable and he’ll always sprinkle in some high-level mechanical praise for his players. 142 wins, four state final appearances, a North title and more than 30 Division 1 commits — plus dozens of one-liners? Dan Letarte is a national treasure.
NICK GIANNINO
Steve Gibbs, Pingree boys basketball Much like the majority of the North Shore’s boys basketball coaches, longtime Pingree leader Steve Gibbs is a hoop head through and through. As a fellow hoop head myself, our conversations tend to fall on the lengthier side — which is perfectly fine by me. Gibbs has been doing what he does for a long time now, yet his passion for the game and for coaching hasn’t missed a beat.
Often times in interviews Gibbs will offer up minute details about a particular player, never failing to leave out any of their strengths or weaknesses. He regularly compares his players’ skillsets and playing styles to that of a specific NBA or college basketball star, which always gives you a better idea of what to expect when watching them. And because of his knowledge for the game, he’s able to break things down in a simplistic manner that could even cater to the more casual fan of the game. Gibbs is witty, too, and whether it’s a game story, season preview or column lede, I never seem to have trouble finding the right quotes to use in that particular piece.
JEAN DePLACIDO
Ed ‘Buddy’ Henry, Bishop Fenwick softballKnown as ‘King Henry the 8th’ because of his eight state titles with Fenwick softball — including a state record seven straight Division 1 crowns from 1990-96 — the late Henry was also the master of one-liners. His teams were always chock full of confidence going into games and he was the reason why, keeping the girls loose by cracking jokes and pulling antics. Whenever the Crusaders’ bus pulled up, the girls were singing at the top of their lungs. Fans and the opposition couldn’t ignore their arrival. Then they would pretend to read newspapers while the opposition warmed up. The more important the game was, the more relaxed the Crusaders were.
Henry, whose teams were a remarkable 332-29 overall in his 15 seasons, had a photographic memory for details of games throughout his time, and was always good for one-liners or longer quotes about every player on his squad: present or from previous years. He had a memory for facts and figures along with the firm belief that his team could beat anybody — then they went out and proved it. Reporters didn’t have to him ask questions; he was ready to spout off great quotes after wins or his club’s extremely rare losses. He always kept things light, but no team worked longer or harder at perfecting their craft than his. It’s no wonder so many of his former players followed him into coaching.