Today’s North Shore Sports Mount Rushmore question: When did you see someone come in for an injured teammate and make a huge impact?
PHIL STACEY
Danny Lynch comes in helps Danvers football win Division 3 Northeast title, 2015The Falcons had never won a postseason football game in school history before blanking Revere, 7-0, in the first round of 2015 playoffs. They then went on the road and shocked heavily favored Tewksbury, 14-13. Next up in the sectional final was Marblehead, a team Danvers hadn’t beaten in 10 years and who had already beaten the Blue and White (29-23 in OT) that fall. And when junior quarterback/lead runner Matt Andreas rolled his ankle and had to leave the game six plays into the title contest, the Oniontowners’ hopes looked grim.
Not so fast, said Danny Lynch. The senior captain, who had just two carries the week before, came into the contest and ultimately saw his number called a staggering 38 times (he actually got sick on the sidelines from having so many carries). He wound up with 241 yards rushing and both of his team’s scores: a 33-yard run and a 1-yard dive as Danvers shocked the Magicians, 13-6. With his squad attempting just four passes the entire evening (as opposed to 60 rushing attempts), Lynch ran the ball on 27 of Danvers’ 31 second half plays, good for 138 yards. Operating out of the Wildcat (the Falcons actually called it their ‘Beast’ package), Lynch followed the blocks of linemen Isaiah Clark, Marco LaGambina, Bruno Abbatessa, Steven Goutzos and Zach Schultz, as well as fullbacks Quin Holland, Sam Vitale and Jeremy Keon — into Danvers High athletics history forevermore.
MATT WILLIAMS
Alex Theriault comes in at QB to win Pingree’s bowl game, 2021
Being a huge Drew Bledsoe fan as a kid, using Gil Santos’ line about going to the backup QB in a championship game when Pingree hosted Canterbury in a NEPSAC Bowl game last November was great as a writer. As a fan of football? Watching senior Alex Theriault step in and throw three touchdown passes, including the winner in overtime, to complete his team’s unbeaten season was even better.
Selflessly moving to tight end for his senior year as fellow Boxford-ite Hudson Weidman took over at QB, Theriault had a great year for Pingree. When Weidman injured his knee along the sideline early in the Bowl game, Theriault seamlessly went back to his old spot. Showing confident pocket presence and quick reads, he threw for 203 yards with TDs to Chris Colby and Jaylon Richardson and rushed for another score. Once Canterbury tied it up and forced overtime, Theriault threw a dart to tight end Jaydin DelTorchio for the go-ahead score.
Pingree finished 9-0, the second perfect season in team history, and has now won 16 in a row. Theriault is beginning his freshman year playing at football for the Engineers of MIT — where he’s listed as an athlete, and a quarterback.
NICK GIANNINO
Will Shannon carries the load in backfield, helps Masconomet football win playoff game, 2021Mat Nadworny consistently proved himself as one of the best two-way football players in the area last fall. A senior for Masconomet, the natural athlete led his team defensively with 81 tackles, seven sacks and 19 tackles-for-loss. On the other end, he was a shifty running back who compiled 705 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. Unfortunately, the former standout had his farewell high school campaign cut short due to injury, and Chieftains’ head coach Gavin Monagle desperately needed someone to step up and help carry the load in his absence.
Insert Will Shannon. Playing in a Division 3 playoff opener against Walpole, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior ripped off 138 yards on a heavy workload (24 carries) to help Masco rally past the worthy opponent for a 28-21 triumph. Shannon helped ice the victory with six strong rushes for 30 yards on his team’s final offensive possession, including a clutch, late first down that effectively ended the contest. Masco ultimately fell in the following round to eventual state champion Marblehead, but that didn’t take away from what they, and Shannon, accomplished sans one of their top competitors.
JEAN DePLACIDO
Emily Manoogian steps in for injured sister Alyssa for Peabody girls soccer, 2008Peabody girls soccer figured to be one of the best teams around in 2008, with sisters Alyssa and Emily Manoogian along with Erika Digiacomo leading the potent attack. That all changed during a summer basketball game in August when Alyssa suffered a torn ACL that kept the captain out of not only soccer that fall, but the basketball season, too. But the Colgate University commit still went to every game to support her soccer teammates, serving like another coach by seeing everything that went on from a new perspective and offering suggestions.
While her presence was certainly missed, it seemed strange to see her familiar No. 18 in the middle of the action skillfully playing the ball and setting up scoring chances. While some opponents were fooled, others knew it was her sophomore sister, Emily. She had asked Alyssa if she could wear her number (as opposed to her usual No. 9) during the season to honor her. With Emily stepping up in a big role and Digiacomo doing the same, the Tanners reached the Division 1 North quarterfinals before falling to unbeaten Winchester.
When one sister went down, the other stepped up. Both went on to have great soccer careers for Colgate, and one can only imagine how different things might have been with both sisters working their magic on the pitch in 2008.