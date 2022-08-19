Today’s North Shore Sports Mount Rushmore question: What is a all-time great game you attended that you never saw coming heading into it?
PHIL STACEY
Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse 20, Essex Tech 19
Division 3 North quarterfinals, June 21, 2021I can think of a few to fit this category, but the pinball-pace to this postseason contest from just over a year ago is still fresh in my mind. Liam Hill scored seven goals for the victors; Stefano Fabiano added five tallies and four assists; Aiden Anthony had two goals and five helpers; and Manny Alvarez-Segee ripped the twine three times while also dishing out three assists. Head coach Steve Driscoll’s heavily favored Fenwick squad turned an early two-goal deficit into a three-goal lead after one quarter and never trailed thereafter.
But truly made this game so remarkable was the absolute willpower that host Essex Tech showed time and time again, refusing to succumb even under intense pressure from the Crusaders. The vocational school trailed by seven goals at one point but refused to throw in the towel; the Hawks just kept pecking their way back into it. Calvin Heline led the charge with a game-high eight goals and two assists; Matt Powers had a goal in addition to his seven assists; David Egan finished with three goals and one assist while Bryan Swaczyk had two goals and two assists. Down three goals with two minutes to go, Essex Tech scored twice but had the potential tying shot stick-checked away by Fenwick’s Jake Connolly as the visitors escaped with a wild win.
MATT WILLIAMS
Beverly girls soccer 2, Central Catholic 1
Division 1 North final, Nov. 11, 2012Didn’t see coming ... that’s a tough one to wrap the head around but I’ll admit I did not predict what wound up being one of my favorite state tournament runs of all-time. No one picked the Panthers to win D1 North in 2012 ... they lost to defending champion Peabody 6-0 to end the regular season, there were several powerhouses in the bracket and unbeaten Central Catholic was also nationally ranked by one publication.
One by one, the favorites were picked off and it proved to be the Year of the Panther. In the title game at Manning Field, then-junior Caitlin Harty knifed her way through the entire defense to score her 50th goal of the season and tie the game in the 43rd minute. Beverly’s defense, led by Diandra Crowley, Becca Kemmer, Kristen O’Connor and keeper Casey Cook, shut the Raiders down through 20 minutes of perilous sudden death overtime.
Beverly won the penalty kick shootout, 4-1, to raise a North trophy for the first time ever. It was the finest hour for head coach Kristin Simpson as her squad finished up 18-3, made history, defied the odds and proved predictions aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.
NICK GIANNINO
St. John’s Prep soccer 2, Lexington 1
Division 1 North quarterfinals, November 5, 2018Don’t get me wrong; I certainly expected this playoff tilt between two excellent boys soccer programs to be a competitive clash. But picking the Eagles, who were the No. 9 seed in Division 1 play, to beat top-seeded and one-loss Lexington was not necessarily a bet I’d be willing to make. St. John’s Prep had a fantastic season, and this particular game was likely the premier highlight from its run.
Head coach Dave Crowell’s team was outshot by a significant margin, surrendered nearly a dozen corner kicks, and visibly lost the possession battle for the majority of the second half. But defensively they stood tall, keeping an extremely talented Lexington offense at bay throughout regulation and a pair of subsequent 10-minute overtime periods. The game was ultimately decided on penalty kicks, where Sam Smith put home the decisive goal to help the Eagles earn an improbable road upset. St. John’s would win its ensuing sectional semifinal bout over East Boston in the next round, before coming up just short in the North championship with a 2-1 decision to Lincoln-Sudbury.
JEAN DePLACIDO
Peabody girls basketball 47, St. Peter Marian 44
1985 Division 1 state championshipThe Tanners were a basketball powerhouse, but capturing the state championship at the Worcester Centrum would mean they’d have to pull off upsets every step of the way against the best teams in the state. Coach Jane Heil’s team did just that, toppling three previously unbeaten squads before meeting the perennial top team in Central Mass., St. Peter-Marian. Peabody put it all together behind Kim Foley’s 20 points to take a 47-44 championship victory, ending the season with a remarkable 24-1 record.
Peabody, which avenged its only loss in the regular season by beating Boston English by three points in the state semifinals, was led by Foley, the two-time Greater Boston League MVP. A strong supporting cast consisted of point guard Diane McGovern and Tracy Spencer, who anchored the stingy defense; as well as Sherri Cove, Beth Fabiano, and Natalie Loiacono. It was a hard working group that didn’t seem to mind being the underdog, and went out to prove they were the best. The entire team was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, with this team being the crowning glory in Heil’s long and illustrious coaching career.