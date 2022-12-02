The Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association unveiled its All-State honorees recently and there were no shortage of North Shore representatives, both on the teams and in the traditional all-star games that were held on Sunday, November 20.
All-State and all-star selections are based on rankings from within each league in the state and also from other member coaches. They are also arranged based on the team’s division in the annual state playoffs.,
Earning top honors as All-State and first team Eastern Mass players were Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Kylie DuMont of Masconomet (defender, Division 2); Swampscott’s ace goalkeeper Lilian Gosselin (Division 3); Danvers sophomore midfielder and scoring ace Georgia Prouty (Division 2); and Peabody senior defender/midfielder Branae Craveiro (Division 1).
From the Pingree School, Maddie Landers was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American as well as earning All-New England honors. She also garnered All-State and All-NEPSAC nods. Fellow Highlanders Avery DePiero, Maggie Warner and Catherine Watrous were voted All-State and All-NEPSAC.
Other first-team All-Eastern Mass selections were junior midfielder Lily Mark of Hamilton-Wenham (Division 4), Beverly senior midfielder Grace Fitzgerald (Division 1), Danvers senior defender Mikayla Shaffaval (Division 2), Masconomet forwards Taylor Bovardi (senior) and Lauren Boughner (junior) in Division 2, and Essex Tech’s Carrie Martinez (Division 3).
Eastern Mass. Second Team honorees were senior midfielder Keira Morgan from Bishop Fenwick (Division 3), midfielder Chloe Gern from Hamilton-Wenham (Division 4), midfielder Samantha Dormer from Marblehead (D2), Salem defender Isabella Cunha (D2), Peabody sophomore forward Ally Bettencourt (D1), Danvers senior keeper Emily Goddard (D2) and Beverly midfielders Grace Gonzalez (senior) and Maddie Young (sophomore) in D1. Miabella Cavallaro also earned a second team nod in D3.
To view the entire list, visit emgsca.org online.