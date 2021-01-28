North Shore swimming 2020-21 preview

With most meets being held virtually this winter — with one school swimming at its pool, that day's opponent doing the same thing, and then the two squads exchanging scores to determine both the individual and team winners — high school swimming on the North Shore will be different than any previous season. Among the other changes, swimmers will wear masks right up to the block, and at the end of their race will swim to shallow end with their mask. Cheering will not be allowed, but clapping will be.
The good news is there will still be competition in the pool.
Perennial powerhouse Marblehead boasts an experienced group of senior captains that includes star Theo Chemel (back and distance free), Matthew Chaplan (free and fly), Cara Grazado (diving) and Grace Mann (free, IM and distance free).
Others who will play a big role for legendary coach Sue Guertin's squad inlude Libby Rosen (senior diver); Luca Scola (senior diver), Brian Coleman (senior IM, fly, back and free); Cole Brooks (sophomore, fly, back and free); Anna Coleman (sophomore free, IM, fly and back); Jack Grady (sophomore back and free); Clementine Robins (sophomore back, fly and IM); Cecelia Robbins (junior breast and free); Brooke Wager (junior distance free, back and breast); and Saylor Caruso, (sophomore fly, IM, free and back).
Nolan Hills (fly, freestyle), Ethan Keyes (freestyle), Lexi Cushman (backstroke) and Tommy Purcell (backstroke) will be the captains for Danvers. Sophomore Spencer Keyes should also help pick up points in the 200 IM, as will junior Major Adair in the butterfly and sophomore Kylie McGraw in distance freestyle.
Standouts Abby Hogan and Taylor Massimi, both of whom specialize in the 50 and 100 freestyles, will serve as the girls' captains for Hamilton-Wenham. Riley Reader (200 IM, 100 breast), Hannah Power (200 free, 100 breast), Ella Tran (100 fly, 200 IM) and Ivy Joyal (100 fly, 100 back) are other key members who also star in the relays. For the Generals' boys, Ryan Luo (200 IM and 100 breast) will serve as team captain, aided by fellow strong swimmers such as Ryan Traverse (50 and 100 free) and Micah Katz (100 breast). Captain Linnea Schenker is one to watch in diving, along with Katz.
Ipswich will be led by its three captains: Sandy Colameta, Madeleine Cormier and Bree Ring.
St. John's Prep may not have a state title to chase this winter but that won't stop the Eagles from putting some great times in the pool. Returning Catholic Conference MVP Luke Magnuson will lead the team in its five dual meets leading up to the Catholic Conference Open on Feb. 13. Other swimmers to keep an eye on include Kai Zola, who was on a state title winning relay last year, as well as Teddy Batmca, Andrew Coady, Logan Greenwalt, Carter Randall and Jake Thomas.
Junior Caroline McKay returns to the lineup for Gloucester, a co-op program with Rockport which put together a .500 season a year ago and is looking to continue to improve. McKay was a the NEC champ in the 50 freestyle a year ago. Sam Groleau leads the way on the boys side as he was the NEC champ in the 100 breaststroke a year ago.
Manchester Essex was hit hard by graduation but still has some talent returning. Sean Phelan leads the way on the boys side and is one of the best butterfly swimmers in the CAL. Sam Rice also returns after an All Star nod a year ago.
Peabody co-op's along with Essex Tech and has returning all-star Lauren MacPhail leading the way along with impressive diver Theo Roan, who had a great season last year as an eighth grader. Seniors Jared Alphen (captain), Lily Bromberger (captain) and Roman Bukhovko (captain) are also strong returning competitors for the Tanners and Anceline Halo (captain) is another swimmer to watch.
Junior Maxx Berry (captain), senior Brandon Flammia-Olsen (captain), senior and senior Olivia Gardikas (captain) will all play key leadership roles to boot. There's also senior captains Nathan Hewett and Lauren MacPhail and key underclassmen Theo Roan, Megan Bradley, Angeia Duda, Isabela Pereira and Stephanie Ross.
Masconomet will be taking its first turn as members of the Northeastern Conference this winter led by senior captains Grace Bernheart, Ben Meader and Anya Reardon. Sophomores Daniel Voner and Paige Panagos were all-stars in the Cape Ann League a year ago and should be key contributors this year as well.
