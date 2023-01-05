BEVERLY
Coach: Julie Sciamanna (8th season, 44-15)
Last year’s record: 6-2
Captains: Olivia Giello, Sr. all-around; Julia Kaszynski, Sr. all-around
Other key contributors: Cerys Murphy, Sr. vault, balance beam, floor; Kali Trask, Sr. vault; Julia Gianci, Soph. all-around; Lily Robinson, Jr. all-around
Outlook for season: The Panthers graduated six strong seniors and will have to shake up their competitive lineups quite a bit, with nine new gymnasts on a squad of 25. It’s the largest team Sciamanna has coached in her previous seven seasons, and she said they’ll approaching things meet by meet. “So far our team is extremely hard working,” she said. “We have goals to compete new skills, have a winning record, and have fun.”
BISHOP FENWICK
Coach: Chelsea Bates (4th season)
Last year’s record: 3-4
Captains: Emma Luis, Sr. all-around; Sienna Igoe, Jr. vault, balance beam, floor
Other key contributors: Ava DiNitto, Soph. all-around; Gabby Millett, Soph. all-around
Outlook for season: The Crusaders are looking to improve on last year’s record
ESSEX TECH
Coach: Andrea Walsh (1st season)
Outlook for season: The Hawks have started late, and Walsh stepped in to take over as coach for Janelle Flaherty. She is still getting to know her team.
HAMILTON-WENHAM/MANCHESTER ESSEX
Coach: Christian Way (6th season, 22-9)
Captains: Alle Benchoff, Sr. vault, balance beam, floor; Georgia Greaves, Jr. all-around; Norah Keys, Jr. all-around; Olivia Novak, Jr, all-around
Other key contributors: Julia Bial, Soph. all-around; Lucy O’Flynn, Jr. vault, floor; Ellie Holbrook, Jr. all-around
Outlook for season: The gymnasts mentioned above will be the squad’s core members, while freshmen Amelia Franklin, Evelyn Durey, Elida Carr, and Hobey Greaves provide needed depth in all events. First-year team members Avery Dott, Birima Tanona, Catherine Carroll, Lina Sudachi, Nina Finn, Olivia Fortunato McElwain, Abilgail Murry, Ava Fritz, and Audrey Smith will also contribute. This will be the second year as a Cape Ann League Baker school competing in the Upper NEC Division against formidable competition. The overall goal is to qualify as a team for the North Sectional Meet and also have individuals in the state tourney.
MASCONOMET
Coach: Alicia Gomes Miffitt (6th season)
Last year’s record: 7-0, state champions for the third straight season
Captains: Greta Mowers, Sr. vault, balance beam, floor exercises; Brooklyn Odoardi, Sr, vault, balance beam, floor exercises; Fiona Bolzan, Sr. all-around
Other key contributors: Mya Champlain, Sr. bars, balance beam, floor exercises; Maddie Blanchette, Sr. floor exercises; Lauren Mugge, Sr. balance beam, floor exercises; Bella Misiura, Jr. all-around (reigning state individual champion).
Outlook for season: The Chieftains’ focus is putting in their best effort at every practice and meet while enjoying the process.
PEABODY
Coach: Jeanne Flynn (2nd season as head coach after 20 as assistant) and Mackenzie Leavitt (1st season)
Last year: Tanners received NEC Spirit Award for 9th year in a row
Captains: Camila Fialho, Sr. balance beam, vault, floor; Filip Piechowiak, Sr. all-around
Other key contributors: Kim Viera, Jr. balance beam, floor, vault; Emma Lynch, Soph. all-around
Outlook for season: This will be a rebuilding year for the Tanners. The coaches recruited many new faces to join their gymnastics family and are encouraging teamwork, supporting one another, and hard work. The goal is to teach the newcomers skills and routines outside their comfort zones, and while they hope to be competitive the most important thing is building confidence, strong bodies, strong minds, and a cohesive team.
SALEM
Coach: Rebecca Kennedy (3rd season)
Captains: Arenne Kenney, Sr. balance beam, floor; Chloe Blaisdell, Jr. all-around; Grace Milano, Sr.; floor, balance beam vault
Outlook for season: Kennedy said that her Witches are ready to have a great season.