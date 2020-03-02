The Beverly boys basketball team streaked through the regular season to the tune of an 18-2 overall record. This past weekend when the Northeastern Conference awards were released, the Panthers received plenty of recognition for what was perhaps the best regular season in program history.
Head coach Matt Karakoudas rightfully took home Coach of the Year honors while senior double-double machine Jack Crowley and fellow do-it-all classmate Duncan Moreland were two of six players to be named All-Conference selections. Beverly also earned a pair of North Division all-stars in guards Damian Bouras and Justin DeLaCruz.
Salem, which qualified for the Division 2 state tournament as well before bowing out to Winchester on the road in the first round, garnered three total selections with junior sharpshooter Bobby Jellison earning All-Conference status. Juniors Ethan Doyle and Guillermo Pimentel were named South Division all-stars.
For Peabody, which battled a very good Cambridge team in the Division 1 North first round before running out of steam down the stretch, both Joangel Lugo and Chioke Onwuogu were named North Division all-stars. Lugo was one of the most reliable defenders in the conference and contributed in nearly every area on the court, while Onwuogu led the Tanners in rebounding.
Danvers also earned a pair of North Division all-star selections despite missing out on the playoffs for the second time in the last three years. Senior big man Max Beuvelet — who averaged a double-double (12.8 points, 11.4 rebounds per game) and was quite possibly one of the most improved players in the conference — and sophomore guard Jared Berry (team-high 16.7 points per game) were both honored.
Swampscott rounded out the local teams honored with an all-star as junior point guard Andrew Augustin made the North Division team. Augustin was also a much improved player this winter, leading his team in scoring while helping them to another Division 3 North tourney berth.
Here’s a look at the full boys awards from the 2019-2020 season:
Conference MVP: Jarnel Guzman (senior guard, Lynn English)
Coach of the Year: Matt Karakoudas, Beverly
Sportsmanship Award: Winthrop
All-Conference Team: Jarnel Guzman, Lynn English; Duncan Moreland, Beverly; Jack Crowley, Beverly; Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester; Ademide Badmus, Lynn English; Bobby Jellison, Salem.
South Division all-stars: Jack Rodriguez, Lynn English; Mason Jean-Baptiste, Lynn English; Mukeba Jean-Baptiste, Lynn English; Jeff Hill, Lynn Classical; Jeff Barbosa, Lynn Classical; Ethan Doyle, Salem; Guillermo Pimentel, Salem; Christian Correia, Saugus; Myles Manalaysay, Saugus; Cam Conway, Winthrop.
North Division all-stars: Damian Bouras, Beverly; Justin DeLaCruz, Beverly; Byron Thomas, Gloucester; Zach Oliver, Gloucester; Joangel Lugo, Peabody; Chioke Onwuogu, Peabody; Andrew Augustin, Swampscott; Max Beuvelet, Danvers; Jared Berry, Danvers.
¢¢¢
On the girls side, there was no shortage of local selections either.
Marblehead, which enjoyed a fantastic 17-3 season to earn the No. 2 seed in Division 2 North play, led the way as head coach Paul Moran was named Coach of the Year and senior standout Emily Clough made the All-Conference squad. Clough averaged a double-double (15.2 points, 12.5 rebounds) this season and was arguably the top shot blocker in the conference.
Beverly’s Hailey Anderson was named the conference’s MVP. The senior guard averaged nearly 17 points per contest and led the North Shore in 3-pointers by a large margin with over 60 makes from deep.
Danvers’ Cheyenne Nessinger and Swampscott’s Niya Morgen also earned spots on the short listed All-Conference team. Both players carried their respective teams all season long.
In terms of North and South Division all-star selections, Beverly’s Tia Bernard and Kylie McCarthy made the cut, as did Peabody’s Amber Kiricoples and Danvers’ Julia Vaillancourt and Kristina Yebba. Salem’s Stephanie Cantone was also named all-star.
Here’s the full list of awards for the girls:
Conference MVP: Hailey Anderson (senior guard, Beverly)
Coach of the Year: Paul Moran, Marblehead
Sportsmanship Award: Salem
All-Conference Team: Cheyenne Nessinger, Danvers; Taylor Bogdanski, Saugus; Maura Door, Winthrop; Emily Clough, Marblehead; Niya Morgen, Swampscott; Hailey Anderson, Beverly.
North Division all-stars: Tia Bernard, Beverly; Kylie McCarthy, Beverly; Ella Marshall, Gloucester; Amber Kiricoples, Peabody; Julia Vaillancourt, Danvers; Kristina Yebba, Danvers.
South Division all-stars: Stephanie Cantone, Salem; Mashalay Johnson, Lynn English; Kylia Reynoso, Lynn English; Jessica Ruiz, Lynn English; Jean Gupton-Morrison, Lynn Classical; Kiley Ronan, Saugus; Molly Granara, Saugus; Lily Pulsifer, Winthrop; Caroline Earl, Winthrop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.