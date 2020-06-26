There will be some form of football on the North Shore this summer: the annual Northeast 7v7 passing tournament will be played, it was announced last week.
The annual 7-on-7 competition will have two regionals, and the East tournament will be right here on the North Shore at Peabody's Bishop Fenwick High School on July 25.
Within 24 hours of announcing the date, all but one spot was filled according to director Steve Dembowski.
Organizers are monitoring the guidelines from the state to make sure conditions are safe for the players and safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. While changes may be necessary next month as the state is projected to enter Phase 3 of reopening, the 7-on-7 has made a few changes, including online only registration and requiring teams to provide their own shirts.
All players and coaches will also need to wear a face covering.
A total of 40 teams have registered for the East competition, including locals Peabody, Hamilton-Wenham, Marblehead, Bishop Fenwick, Essex Tech, Danvers, Swampscott and Pingree. Each team will play a round-robin format followed by playoffs, with the top squads from the East and South Regionals (scheduled for July 19 at Xaverian) meeting in the New England championship at Xaverian on July 29.
If pandemic conditions require changes, organizers will update at Northeast7v7.com and via Twitter @northeast7v7
-- Matt Williams
