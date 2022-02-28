A pair of sophomore hoop standouts who led their respective teams to unbeaten championship seasons within the conference, Beverly High's Ryder Frost and Peabody High's Logan Lomasney, have been chosen as the Players of the Year in Northeastern Conference boys and girls basketball, respectively, for the 2021-22 season.
Frost, who averaged nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds for the 20-2 Panthers, was joined by teammate Gabe Copeland, a junior swingman, on the All-Conference team. Other area players to earn All-Conference nods was Swampscott senior guard Cam O'Brien, Marblehead senior forward Kipp Schauder, Salem senior forward Treston Abreu and Masconomet junior swingman Matt Richardson. Saugus senior Tyrone Manderson rounded out this year's All-Conference selections.
Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas took home Coach of the Year honors for the conference.
For the girls, Lomasney -- who averages more than 10 points per game while grabbing an area-best dozen rebounds per contest -- led the seven-player NEC girls' All-Conference team, which also included Tanner teammate Taylor Bettencourt, a junior point guard. Other All-League selections were Masconomet senior Krystal Zepaj; Salem High freshman guard Yamilette Guerrero; junior Maddie Stiglets and sophomore Grace Fleuriel, both of Winthrop; and senior Fallon Millerick of Saugus.
In addition, Winthrop's Joe Lowe was named the NEC Girls Coach of the Year.
In terms of boys all-stars representing the Dunn and Lynch Divisions, a slew of locals made the cut. In the Dunn Division, Beverly juniors Dylan Crowley and Rook Landman, as well as senior Zack Sparkman, were all honored, as were Masconomet senior guards Ben Dillon and Brennan Johnston. Peabody senior Luke Roan and sophomore AJ Forte also earned selections along with Danvers junior Deryn Lanphere and Saugus' Ben Tapia-Gately.
In the Lynch Division, Salem had a trio of nods in senior guard Darlin Santiago, junior guard Jack Doyle and freshman Brayson Green. Green was the only first-year player to be honored. In addition, Swampscott senior Evan Roth and sophomore Ryan Ward, Marblehead junior Tyrone Countrymon and senior Noah Mann, as well as Winthrop's Chris Cappuccio and Gloucester's Zach Oliver all snared all-star accolades.
On the girls side, NEC Dunn Division all-stars were senior Emma Bloom, junior Lauryn Mendonca, and sophomore Abby Bettencourt of Peabody; senior Sarah Green and junior Taylor Bovardi of Masconomet; junior Nylah Ollivierre of Beverly; senior Gabby Chisholm of Danvers; and sophomore Ashleen Escobar and eighth grade teammate Peyton DiBiaso of Saugus.
The girls' NEC Lynch all-stars were seniors Ella Kramer and Annika Haley of Marblehead; junior guard Amayah McConney of Salem; seniors Maddie Hudson and Sophie DiGrande of Swampscott; sophomores Kaylee Farrell and Reese Brodin, as well as senior teammate Julia Marcoccio of Winthrop; and sophomore Bella Goulart of Gloucester.