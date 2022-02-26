The Northeastern Conference announced its All-League and conference all-star team for boys hockey this week.
Masconomet, champions of the NEC Lynch Division, saw two players chosen for the All-League team in sophomore left wing A.J. Sacco and senior goaltender Nick Santangelo. Sacco leads his club in goals (19), assists (20) and points (39) heading into the playoffs, while Santangelo is among the winningest goalies in the region with a 11-3-2 record, a 2.44 goals against average and one shutout.
Having led his team to its second straight NEC Lynch title, Masconomet's Andrew Jackson was selected as Coach of the Year by his peers. He piloted the Chieftains to a 10-1 record in league play and 14-4-2 overall in the regular season.
Gloucester also had two players chosen as All-Leaguers: Northeastern Conference MVP Jack Costanzo (23-29-52), a senior center, and sophomore center Emerson Marshall (33-27-60). Winthrop forwards J.D. Parker , a senior, and sophomore Pete Silverman, as well as Saugus senior forward Massey Ventre, rounded out the All-League squad.
Fifteen additional skaters joined the above players as conference all-stars.
In the Lynch Division, Masconomet saw senior defenseman Matt McMillan (4 goals, 12 assists), junior forward Michael Bevilacqua (9-11-20) and senior center and defender Chris O'Grady (4-12-16) chosen.
Marblehead was represented by brothers Aidan and Connor Jalbert; Aidan, a senior defenseman, has three goals and nine assists this season while Connor, a junior forward, has 13 goals and 26 assists.
Danvers captain Connor Horn (5-8-13), a senior defenseman, was his team's all-star representative.
Other NEC Lynch all-stars included sophomore forwards Brett Cunningham (15-25-40) and Colby Jewell (11-13-24) of Gloucester and junior forward Jack Hayes of Winthrop.
In the NEC Dunn Division, titlist Beverly got three all-stars: senior defenseman Jaxon Thomas (8-8-16), senior center Matt Mezza (7-13-20) and his linemate, senior right wing Cam Cook (4-14-18).
Swampscott was represented by senior forward Max Gadon (9-1-10).
Saugus had two all-stars in forward Chris Regnetta and defenseman Jason Caron, both of whom are seniors.