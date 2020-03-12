Northeastern Conference honors swimming/diving all-stars; Beverly's Gleason MVP

Beverly's Gavin Gleason was selected the Male Swimmer of the Year in the Northeastern Conference after another standout winter in the pool that included the league's 100 freestyle crown.
The NEC announced its All-Conference and all-star honorees for boys and girls this week, with Lynn English's Mary Lawlor being voted Female Swimmer of the Year. Peabody diver Theo Ronan and Lynn English's Hannah Trant received the NEC Diver of the Year Award for boys and girls, respectively.
The league's All-Conference girls selections were, by team:
Marblehead: Brooke Wager (relays), Cecelia Robbins (relays), Clementine Robins (relays), Anna Coleman (relays, 100 free), Molly Zelloe (200 free) and Saylor Caruso (100 fly).
Swampscott: Lola Muntiu (500 free), Judy Dicker (relays), Harper Clopton (relays), Elizabeth Dokina (relays, 100 breast).
Beverly: Sofia Blomqvist (coaches selection).
Gloucester: Willow Barry (200-IM), Caroline McKay (50 free).
The NEC's boys All-Conference picks were, by team:
Marblehead: Jack Grady (relays), Morgan Taylor (relays), Cole Brooks (relays, 100 fly), Theo Chemel (relays, 200 free)
Danvers: Spencer Keyes (200-IM), Raphael Hicaro (50 free).
Beverly: Gavin Gleason (100 free).
Swampscott: Sam Caplan (relays), Matthew Brown (500 free, relays), Benjamin Neilan (relays), Paul Flacke (relays); Nate Pulido (relays).
Gloucester: Sam Groleau (100 breast).
Lynn Classical: Jacob Lang (coaches).
Earning all-star honors were Marblehead swimmers Luca Scola and Madison Lofmark and diver Carter Murray, Swampscott swimmer Chip Cronin and diver Samantha Sutherland, Beverly swimmer Andriy Krut and diver Meridith Luther, Danvers' Madeline Butler and Ethan Keyes, Gloucester's Mila Barry, Peabody's Anthony Minichillo, Salem's Michael Summer, Classical's Sydney Finnigan and English's Catherine Zuffante.
Brendon Graffum, who serves as diving coach for several NEC squads, was named the Coach of the Year and the Sportsmanship Award went to Lynn English.
Marblehead turned in another 8-0 season to win the league title with Beverly and Swampscott tied for second with six wins each.
