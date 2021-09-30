The Northeastern Conference has voted to officially change the name of its two divisions to honor two of the league's patriarchs and most beloved figures.
The Northeastern Conference North will now be officially be known as the 'Dunn Division' after Cornelius Dunn, the legendary teacher, principal and administrator who was the founder and first president of the NEC, which began in 1931.
Having served the school system in Danvers for 40 years beginning in 1918 -- including the principal at the old Holten High from 1928-58 -- Dunn became known for his statement that the town's high schoolers be 'Ladies and Gentlemen Always'.
The Northeastern Conference South will henceforth be called the 'Lynch Division' after Richard 'Dick' Lynch, a legend in his own right. Lynch coached football, basketball, baseball and even track and field while teaching physical education at Swampscott High from 1954-73. He went on to become the athletic director at Danvers High and has been inducted into the Swampscott, Lynn English and Massachusetts State Basketball Coaches Halls of Fame.
The gymnasium at Swampscott High was also renamed in Lynch's honor in 2014, four years before he passed away at the age of 91.
The vote, approved by the NEC's 10 athletic directors several weeks ago, was unanimously approved by the conference principals this week.
"I think these are two excellent choices that represent the rich history of the Northeastern Conference," said current Danvers High School athletic director Andy St. Pierre. "Mr. Dunn goes all the way back to the very inception of the league and was an integral part of its formation and getting it off the ground. And Dick Lynch was such an influential figure at two schools within the conference."
Other potential names were bandied about by the athletic directors for the divisions, but Dunn and Lynch resonated the most.
"You look back and see what each of them meant to the conference, the number of student-athletes that they both influenced over the years, and it just makes perfect sense to have their names representing our two divisions," added Beverly High athletic director Dan Keefe.
According to the Northeastern Conference bylaws, it was founded in 1931 by Dunn, Faculty Manager Lewis Crosby and football coach Charlie Vye of Danvers. They issued invitations to North Shore principals and athletic officials to a meeting in Danvers to form a new league and formulate schedules for basketball and baseball.
The NEC's 'Original 10' schools consisted of Danvers, Marblehead, Ipswich, Topsfield, Hamilton, Amesbury, Newburyport, Rockport, Manchester and Saugus. Dunn was chosen as its first president, and the first slate of games were played in 1932. Golf and track were adopted as official NEC sports in 1939; hockey came along a decade later, in 1949.
Girls sports were first organized in the conference in 1970 by Jack Knight of Marblehead -- basketball, followed by field hockey, soccer, tennis and softball.
Schools came and went over the years, with the likes of Gloucester, Woburn and Andover joining and others leaving. The 'modern' NEC came into being in 1973 when Beverly, Salem and Lynn English joined Danvers, Marblehead, Swampscott, Gloucester, Saugus, Winthrop and Lynn Classical to form a 10-team league, which it remained for more than 30 years.
Revere and Peabody were both accepted into the NEC in the mid-2000's, and a pilot membership into the conference was offered to former Greater Boston League schools Everett, Malden, Medford and Somerville in 2016. It was dissolved three years later. Masconomet joined the NEC from the Cape Ann League in 2019, and the two Lynn schools voted to leave for the reformed GBL in 2020.