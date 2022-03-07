Juniors Paige Panagos of Masconomet, a standout in the 100 butterfly, and Sam Caplan of Swampscott, who stars in everything from freestyle events to the 200 individual medley, were named the Female and Male Swimmers of the Year in the Northeastern Conference for swimming, respectively, as the conference announced its annual year-end awards.
Junior Meghan Burr of Masconomet and sophomore Theo Roan of Peabody were named the NEC Divers of the Year.
Danvers' Meghan Beaulieu was selected as the NEC Swim Coach of the Year, and Salem earned the Team Sportsmanship Award. In addition, Marblehead was honored for being both the undefeated league champions (7-0) during the regular season, as well as winning the NEC Champions Meet.
The NEC girls All-Conference selections were:
200 Medley Relay: Brooke Wager, Song Waitekus, Clementine Robins and Anna Coleman, Marblehead; 200 Freestyle: Clementine Robins, Marblehead junior; 200 Individual Medley: Song Waitekus, Marblehead senior; 50 Freestyle: Caroline McKay, Gloucester senior; Diving: Meghan Burr, Masconomet junior; 100 Butterfly: Paige Panagos, Masconomet junior; 100 Freestyle: Anna Coleman, Marblehead junior; 500 Freestyle: Kelly Uribe, Peabody freshman; 200 Freestyle Relay: Song Waitekus, Finn Bergquist, Clementine Robins and Bella Takata, Marblehead; 100 Backstroke: Brooke Wager, Marblehead senior; 100 Breaststroke: Bella Takata, Marblehead sophomore, 400 Freestyle Relay: Clementine Robins, Brooke Wager, Sophia Weiner and Anna Coleman, Marblehead; Coaches Selection: Karli Atwood, Beverly freshman.
The boys' NEC All-Conference swimmers were:
200 Medley Relay: Jack Grady, Nate Rosen, Cole Brooks and Logan Doody, Marblehead; 200 Freestyle: Daniel Voner, Masconomet junior; 200 Individual Medley: Ryan McFadden, Beverly junior; 50 Yard Freestyle: Zachary DaSilva-Grondin, Beverly sophomore; Diving: Theo Roan, Peabody sophomore; 100 Butterfly: Cole Brooks, Marblehead junior; 100 Freestyle: Logan Doody, Marblehead freshman; 500 Freestyle: Will Cerrutti, Marblehead freshman; 200 Freestyle Relay: Own Torstensson, Gary Podstrelov, Gregory Podstrelov and Nate Rosen, Marblehead; 100 Backstroke: Jack Grady, Marblehead junior; 100 Breaststroke: Bryan Uribe, Peabody junior; 400 Freestyle Relay: Jack Grady, Gregory Podstrelov, Logan Doody and Cole Brooks, Marblehead; Coaches Selection: Colin Panagos, Masconomet junior.
In addition, NEC all-stars by team were as follows:
Marblehead: Grace Mortensen, sophomore, Cecelia Robbins, junior and Emiyah Setalsingh, sophomore; Masconomet: Willa Paglierani, sophomore and J.P. Zeeh, freshman; Danvers: Spencer Keyes, junior and Major Adair, senior; Beverly: Raegan Redmond, senior and Reese LaChance, freshman; Peabody: Susan Josephson, sophomore; Salem: Madeline Hallowes, sophomore; Swampscott: Stepan Igantiev, sophomore; Gloucester: Jakob Parpart, senior and Willow Barry, sophomore.