Two outstanding young soccer teams from the North Shore went to Hershey, Pennsylvania recently and they weren’t just there for the chocolate.
The 2011 and 2009 teams from the Northfields United club each played in the Hershey Cup and won their respective championships in the U14 and U12 divisions.
The older team, coached by Giovanni Galbiati and Ricardo Rosa, outscored its foes 7-2 and got some outstanding goaltending from Olivia Ball. The ‘09’s finished on top of their bracket in pool play when downed Ole Impact from Connecticut, 2-1, in the semi’s with the winning-goal a 25-foot-beauty off the foot of Julia Kallianidis on a free kick.
The title game was a physical bout against a team from Long Island, New York (Connetquot). Northfields pulled it out on a late second half goal from Sophia Galbiati.
Up top, Lauren Foley, Zoe Falasca , Hannah Hurley, Olivia Costa and Ayanna Cirame had great tournaments for NU while Kristen Vinagro , Gabby Gosselin, Sophia Galbiati, Ella Braz and Ava Barresi led the midfield. Captain Bella Marcinkowski, Chloe Silva, Valentina Mitchell, Gemma Meola, Julia Kallianidis and Ellie Mastrocola held things down on defense.
The ‘11 squad was just as strong at the U12 level, scoring an incredible 17 goals over the course of the tournament. NU topped competition from New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania with timely goals from Brielle Broughton, Julia Droggitis, Bella Gosselin, Olivia Palm, Emma McKinnon and Daniella Vinagro. The ‘11 girls beat Poughkeepsie, New York, in the championship game by a score of 4-2.
NU’s U12’s got additional contributions from forwards Aubrey Kelly, Sienna Crosby and Meghan Foley plus some outstanding defense from Addie Skinner, Lyla Barresi, Sophia Costa, Lyndsay Patch and Gabriella Galbiati. Lexi Prifti and Kelsey Kennison were the keepers. The ‘11’s were coached by Melanie Vinagro, Gary Palm, Mikey Barresi and Lauren Patch.
Northfields United draws players from Peabody, Lynnfield, Topsfield, North Reading and Beverly while all but one player that made the trip to Hershey called the Tanner City home.