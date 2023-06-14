DARTMOUTH — Great hitting is contagious — but for most of Wednesday afternoon’s Division 3 state semifinal, Bishop Fenwick’s ace pitcher Gigi Aupont was the vaccine that kept Norton’s bats from catching on and infecting the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the sixth, though, the Crusaders’ immunity wore off.
The Lancers put together six consecutive hits to start the frame and scored all of their runs to top Fenwick, 8-1, on the campus of UMass Dartmouth. The Cinderella Crusaders, who at No. 9 were the lowest softball seed to reach a Final Four across all divisions, didn’t make an errors and only allowed 1-2 hard hit balls; No. 4 Norton (22-2) was adept at batting balls either in between Fenwick fielders or to spots that were impossible to reach.
“It’s not like we threw the ball away. They beat us ... we can handle that,” said Fenwick coach Brian Seabury, who led a proud program that won seven straight Division 1 titles in the 1990’s back to the semi’s for the first time in 19 years.
For much of Wednesday’s quickly paced game, it appeared the magic that led Fenwick (15-8) this far would continue. Aupont was masterful in retiring 12 in a row through the middle innings and only conceded two hits over the first five innings.
A leadoff double by Megan Burkinshaw to start Fenwick’s fifth produced a run with the small-ball that the Crusaders have used to perfection in these playoffs. Lola Amendolare dropped a sac bunt to move Burkinshaw to third and she scored on a squeeze bunt dropped by Gabby Mauiri to a spot where Norton’s pitcher and catcher couldn’t even attempt a tag at the plate for a 1-0 lead.
“Good execution,” said Seabury. “We work on it a lot and Lola and Gabby dropped great bunts. That’s something we’ve improved on, as a team, a lot since the beginning of the season.”
Some tremendous defense helped Fenwick keep Norton off the board in those first five innings as well. Norton’s Sandra Fairbairn led off the first with a triple, but Fenwick third baseman Sophia Longo threw a dart home to nab her trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer.
Shortstop Mia Mercurio made several impressive tracks and catches on tough pop-ups, Aupont fielded her position well along with second baseman Katie O’Brien and first baseman Amendolare made some nice scoops.
Putting the ball in play, though, with only four strikeouts over those first 15 outs, gave Norton confidence that it might be able to find some grass the third time through the batting order.
“We kept saying ‘just put the bat on the ball.’ We’re a team that hits 1-through-13 so we were even finding at-bats for some pinch-hitters. That’s tough against a great pitcher like (Aupont) because you might only get around three times, but that’s the confidence we have in our entire roster,” said Norton coach Wade Lizotte, whose club will battle Middleborough for the D3 state crown on Saturday at UMass Amherst.
With the top of the order due in the sixth, Norton broke through. Fairbairn laced a first-pitch single through the middle of the infield and the Lancer train was gaining steam and heading down the tracks.
“That leadoff hitter is so good. She’s the key for everything they do,” said Seabury. “It was very important for us to get the first out of that inning ... it was the only inning of the game where we didn’t get the leadoff out.”
After a stolen base, freshman pitcher Liana Danubio hit an RBI single to tie the game. Successive hits by Sienna Pietrasiewicz (triple), Avery Tinkham (bunt), Bella Vittorini and Campbell Smith gave Norton a 5-1 lead. A bases loaded walk made it 6-1 before Fenwick recorded an out and with two away, Danubio blasted a triple to drive home two more.
“It was like a Merry-Go-Round,” said Seabury. “Once they got started, they didn’t stop.”
By the time Aupont ended the inning with her sixth and final strikeout, Norton had sent 12 to the dish and recorded eight runs on seven hits and two walks (one intentional).
“Our theme the entire season has been passing the bat,” said Lizotte. “Our hitting is contagious.”
Pinch-hitter Guilana Micceche hit a two-out single to extend the game in the seventh, but Fenwick couldn’t do much else against Danubio. In all, the Crusaders had seven hits, with Tasha O’Brien singling in the fifth and Lilli Bonacorsi recording a pair of singles.
Aupont pitched exceptionally well for Fenwick as Norton had a mere four baserunners outside the big inning.
“It was a great season and we saw a lot of improvements,” said Seabury, who just completed his second season at Fenwick assisted by dad, Bill, and brother Craig. “We’re really proud of the girls.”
Many of the Fenwick players had the No. 3 painted on their arms in memory of Emily Shann, a Crusader freshman who passed away earlier this season. They had a No. 3 Shann T-shit hanging on the dugout for all of the playoff games and they way they left it all on the field during a remarkable tournament run was certainly a fitting tribute.