NORWOOD — The Salem High boys hoop team couldn't have asked for a better start to Monday's Division 2 second round tilt at Norwood.
Like they had all season, the Witches set the tone early and often with crisp ball movement, hard-nosed on-ball defense and timely shot making. Their unselfish nature, patience and high IQ basketball led to a quick lead — and although Norwood battled back to go up by two at the half, it was still very much anyone's game heading down the stretch.
And then, the hosts hot shooting opened the floodgates.
Following a back-and-forth third quarter that concluded with Norwood in front by six, the Mustangs ripped off a significant scoring spree to blow things open in the early stages of the fourth. Salem did its best to weather the storm, but ultimately ran out of time to crawl back into what wound up being a 78-63 setback.
Norwood hit 12 triples on the evening, half of which came in the second half, and they capitalized at the free throw line to boot.
"They hit some huge shots and a bunch of them came in (succession) on that run," said Witches' head coach Tom Doyle, his team wrapping up the season at 18-4.
"As a coach we're always going to second guess and maybe we should've switched it up defensively, but we've been playing a lot of man to man all year and that's our defense. We talked about switching to a zone, but zone doesn't solve the shooting problem — and they were just shooting the lights out.
"Give them credit; they hit some really nice, tough shots."
Leading 52-46 after three, Norwood opened the fourth quarter with a 19-2 run to streak to the finish line. They held the Witches to just four points in the first five minutes of that final frame.
Much of that spree came with Witches' standout senior Treston Abreu on the bench with four fouls, which certainly didn't make things any easier. Abreu battled foul trouble all evening, picking up his third late in the first half.
"That was huge. He's been our main guy since probably the first couple weeks of the season, and to have to play a lot of key minutes tonight without him was definitely tough," Doyle said of the absence of Abreu, who finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
"That's not something we've done all year; he's played every minute of every game pretty much all year long," added Doyle. "Guys responded great for a while, but when he picked up his fourth that was really tough for us."
With Abreu forced to sit, Norwood's Noah Beaudet made Salem pay. The junior guard scored 17 of his game-high 24 points after intermission, splashing four threes after the break including two in the final frame amidst the run.
The Mustangs also hit 16 free throws compared to just two for Salem, and the foul discrepancy between the two was certainly a factor.
Prior to the decisive final eight minutes, Salem had executed a strong game plan and competed toe-to-toe with the No. 7 seeded Mustangs, who have now won 19 games. The Witches raced out to a 21-13 lead after one quarter thanks to some timely buckets inside from Chris Qirjazi (15 points, 3 rebounds), many of which came off textbook feeds from Jack Doyle (6 points, 4 assists).
"Chris played outstanding," said coach Doyle. "He's usually one of our main defenders and man did he step up tonight and really do a great job on the pick and rolls early in the game. He was finding gaps and finishing; just tremendous tonight."
Darlin Santiago (12 points, 6 assists, 2 steals) also came through with some smooth jumpers in the opening half, while Jayren Romero (5 steals) was tremendous defensively.
"He's just a special human being; he only knows how to go 100 percent," Doyle said of Romero.
Norwood got a tough layup to fall in traffic to beat the halftime buzzer and seize a 32-30 lead and it remained nip and tuck until that fourth quarter explosion.
The Witches will graduate nine seniors this year, including Santiago, Romero and Abreu, as well as key role players Angel Tejada (6 points, 2 rebounds) and Bryan Delacruz. They'll bring back freshman Brayson Green — who had a game-high 5 blocks on Monday — as well as Doyle, both of whom figure to be key building blocks moving forward.
"We have nine seniors and every one of them brings something different to the table for our team," said Doyle. "Some of them play huge minutes, some of them play huge roles on the bench ... it's just a great bunch of seniors and it's a sad day for Salem basketball that they're moving on. But we're very happy to have had them for the time we have."
Norwood 78, Salem 63
MIAA Division 2 Second Round
at Norwood High School
Norwood: Ziad Awde 4-0-10, Branden Francis 4-1-9, Joey Steeves 2-1-5, Matty Mahoney 4-7-17, Dylan Hamwey 4-0-11, Noah Beaudet 6-7-24, Ryan Fitzsimmons 1-0-2. Totals: 25-16-78.
Salem: Brayson Green 2-0-5, Darlin Santiago 6-0-12, Bryan Delacruz 1-0-2, Brandon Hopkins 1-0-3, Chris Qirjazi 7-1-15, Jayren Romero 1-0-2, Treston Abreu 4-1-12, Jack Doyle 3-0-6, Angel Tejada 2-0-6. Totals: 27-2-63.
Halftime: Norwood, 32-30.
3-Pointers: N — Beaudet 5, Hamwey 3, Mahoney 2, Awde 2; S — Abreu 3, Tejada 2, Green, Romero.
Records: N 19-3; S 18-4