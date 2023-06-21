Wrapping up St. John’s Prep’s third straight Division 1 state lacrosse championship with some leftover notes, quotes and observations:
Three days before the title game against BC High, head coach John Pynchon kicked his team out of practice.
The reason? The Eagles’ ‘Blue Team’ — made up mostly of sophomores who see sporadic varsity time, but practice with the big team every day — were all over the starters and scoring virtually at will during a team scrimmage.
“The Blue Team whooped up our offense and defense so bad. I bet they scored eight goals — I just booted everyone off the field,” said Pynchon. “Madden McGowan, Joe Bullard, Ben Merena, Dan Cahill, Lucas Pelletier, Nolan Convey ... all those guys were doing their jobs and taking it to the starters.”
This ultimately provided an invaluable, if slightly humbling experience for St. John’s Prep, which came laser focused Friday and, come game time on Father’s Day, they carried out their plan and prevailed with an electric 16-14 triumph over BC High, netting seven fourth quarter scores to rally from a 4-goal deficit and win another championship.
It plays into Pynchon’s B.A.G. theory that he preaches to his players. It’s relatively simple in concept:
- Buy in (or believe in, if you prefer)
- Accept your role
- Give back
That meant getting buy-ins from the entire squad, especially seniors who might lose playing time to younger teammates. Six sophomores — attackman Cam McCarthy, midfielder Luke Kelly, long stick middie Nick Schibli, and defensemen Sam Wilmot, Ryan DeLucia and Jack Weissenburger — either started or played a significant amount, meaning other guys had to sacrifice.
“With 53 guys on the team, those are essential for us,” said Pynchon. “Look at those Blue team guys; they accepted their role and worked every day not only to improve, to help make the starters better and get them ready for game day. They’re invaluable to us, guys who didn’t even get on the field (Sunday) but played a huge part in winning this championship.”
A good example was senior middie Noah Brown. He didn’t get into Sunday’s game against BC High, but gave a speech to his teammates on Saturday that had them fired up and ready to play right then.
Captain Jimmy Ayers, whose final high school game before heading off to Johns Hopkins saw him score a team-high five times to go along with one assist, said that depth is a major reason why St. John’s continues to find success year after year.
“One of the things that separates us is we’re able to get our younger guys reps towards the ends of games, even in the playoffs. That really pays off for future years,” Ayers, who led the Eagles in goals (54) and points (73) and graduates with 155-70-225 career totals in three varsity seasons, said. “The depth we have really helps all of us be the best players we can be.”
¢¢¢
Jake Vana was emotional after Sunday’s title victory, and not just because he had won his third straight lacrosse title and fifth state championship (hockey as a sophomore, soccer as a junior) overall.
Vana, who has verbally committed to play lacrosse at Princeton beginning in the fall 2024 semester, missed the first five weeks of the lacrosse season resting up from injuries suffered on the pitch and on the ice. He admittedly was not himself when he first came back, either.
“It was very tough. There were people saying I might not get back to being myself lacrosse-wise until after the season,” said Vana.
But he persevered and wound up third on the team in scoring with 22 goals and 20 assists. Following his 4-goal, 2-assist performance against BC High, the multi-skilled midfielder from Boxford used the final component of the B.A.G. concept in perhaps the best way possible.
“I feel like my give back was winning a championship for Coach Pynchon. I didn’t tell anyone about this, but what he did for me this season and the faith and support he showed me, this is my give back to him,” said Vana.
“This championship definitely means the most of the three,” he added. “To think of how it started for me, having doubts, all the support I got from my teammates and the coaches, and being down four goals going into the fourth quarter and winning it all again ... it means the most for sure.”
¢¢¢
Weissenburger, Wilmot and DeLucia got a lot of attention as May turned into June as the three sophomores and first-year starters on defense really began to assert themselves as forces on the back end. Pynchon said of the trio during the playoffs that they could very well end up being the best three defensive players to play at the same time under his tutelage.
Wilmot’s first career goal came at a great time, too. Athletic and with speed not normally seen on a player of his size, he raced upfield with the ball late in the first half of Sunday’s win, dished it off to Ayers on the left side and immediately collected a return pass before ripping a shot past a surprised BC High goalie Andrew Toland, making it 8-6 Prep at the halftime.
Established varsity veterans by this point, DeLucia, Weissenburger and Wilmot will now take on even bigger roles for the 2024 squad, both in terms of on-field play, using their voices in practice and the locker room, and serving as leaders in the weight room and classroom.
¢¢¢
Senior midfielder Matt Morrow, who will continue to play college ball at Wesleyan, will be credited with the championship-winning goal after converting a feed from Kelly with 2:42 to go, snapping a 14-14 tie.
Rather than bask in the glory of that forever goal, though, Morrow quickly turned the attention onto his teammates.
“Everyone was buzzing around and a lot of the guys got goals today, not just me,” he said. “I just happened to have the opportunity to score that one.”
Morrow finished second on the Eagles in goals (41) and total points (49) this spring behind Ayers; his seven goals in five playoff contests were third behind Ayers (11) and Vana (9) and tied with Harlan Graber (7).
¢¢¢
The Prep’s record will officially go down as 22-1, as most media outlets reported and the MIAA recognized.
Pynchon was insistent, however, on counting his team’s April 15 ‘game scrimmage’ against national powerhouse Brunswick, N.J. in the Eagles’ standings. That setback served as a reminder to the Eagles that they could be beaten and never to take things for granted.
So on the school’s “official” final record book it stays; count St. John’s Prep as finishing 22-2 this season.
¢¢¢
A staggering 23 different players had at least one of the 73 goals scored by St. John’s Prep in their five postseason conquests. In addition, defensive middie Adam Callum didn’t but contributed two assists.
Ayers and Vana tied for the team scoring lead in the playoffs with 14 points apiece, followed by Morrow (11), captain Rowan Mondello (9), Graber (9), Will Sawyer (8), and Kelly (6).
Senior goaltender Gavin Kornitsky had 31 saves while surrendering just 20 goals, with only six goals allowed in his first four playoff contests. Sophomore Austin Kitces, who could take over as the starter between the pipes in 2024, stopped all nine shots he faced in the playoffs.
¢¢¢
Named a high school All-American along with teammates Morrow and Ayers, senior faceoff man Chris Esposito was again money for St. John’s in the playoffs. He won 56 of the 84 draws he took (16 for 29 in the final), good for a 66.7 success rate. That was right in line with both his season (258-for-391, .660 win pct.) and career (527-of-786 career, .670 win pct.) averages.
“Day-in and day-out at practice, it all pays off in the end,” said Esposito, who’ll ply his trade next at Division 1 Stony Brook.
Junior Jack Doherty, who will be the top faceoff man for St. John’s a year from now, was 15-of-19 in the postseason and 60-for-95 on the season.
¢¢¢
Pynchon praised his coaching counterpart, BC High’s Marcus Craigwell, for the job they did not only in Sunday’s title match, but the program itself. The ‘other’ Eagles dealt St. John’s their lone MIAA loss this season (14-9) and slugged it out with the Catholic Conference rivals for the entire 48 minutes Sunday, succumbing only when the stadium clock read 0:00.
“Marcus is an amazing guy,” said Pynchon. “He coaches his kids the right way and they work incredibly hard; they play us tougher than anybody. We were just fortunate to get the better of them (Sunday).”
¢¢¢
Let’s give Morrow, one of 13 departing seniors (along with Lucas Verrier, Nate Jones, Jake Guertin, captain Alex Perault, Esposito, Sawyer, Mondello, Brown, Callum, Kornitsky, Ayers, and Graber) the final say on the 2023 campaign.
“This is the first time I’ve really had a chance to reflect on this being the last one,” he said after the game, “and it’s pretty sweet. “I’ll always remember how how we worked, doing our morning lifts at 6:30 a.m., knowing we had to work and work and couldn’t mail it in. Teams like BC High were coming for us, but we worked hard all season to get this point and win it all again.”
