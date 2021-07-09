Three states bordering the Atlantic Ocean will be getting together to fight Lou Gehrig's disease next week.
Baseball teams from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine will be playing at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine, home of the Sea Dogs minor league baseball team, to raise money for the Peter Frates Family Foundation and the battle against ALS.
The Northeast Tides of the locally based North Shore Baseball League will be taking part and representing the Granite State. The Lexington Blue Sox, the team the late Beverly native and St. John's Prep star Frates played for before he fell ill, will represent Massachusetts and Maine will be represented by the all-stars from the GNCBL collegiate baseball league.
The Tides will play the all-stars at 5 p.m. and the Blue Sox at 7 p.m. next Friday, July 16. Former Red Sox pitcher Manny Delcarmen will throw for the Blue Sox and will be signing autographs afterwards.
For more information, visit GNCBL.com or visit the North Shore Baseball League's Facebook page.
