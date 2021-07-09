Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain likely, heavy at times in the morning. High 71F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.