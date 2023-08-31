From 1975 to 2022, just two men served as head coach of the St. John's Prep powerhouse cross country team: Ray Carey and John Boyle, both Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Famers.
Rob O'Chander, who ran for the Eagles in the 2000s and has been an assistant coach for the last decade-and-a-half, has officially be named the school's cross country head coach.
“One benefit is, this will be my 16th year coaching here and I’ve coached with both of the guys who preceded me," said the 37-year-old O'Chander, who teaches English at St. John's Prep. “I’ve certainly learned a lot from them as well as from (10th-year head track coach) Zach Lankow. I have a lot of material and philosophies that I can draw upon.
"We’ve also had a lot of success in the past few years and over the past three decades in cross country, so there’s not a whole lot to do differently," he added. "At the same time, coaching is always evolving — and I want to adapt with the sport.”
Jameson Pelkey, the athletic director at St. John's Prep, is assured that O'Chander can carry on the program's long legacy of excellence.
“He surely has big shoes to fill, but we're more than confident Rob is up to the task,” said Pelkey. “He coached all three seasons of running here for a decade before focusing on cross country. He's a thoughtful leader with a very intentional approach, which are traits the sport lends itself to.
"Championships don’t come easy," added Pelkey, "but we’re hopeful our great distance-running tradition here won’t skip a beat.”
The Eagles have won five All-State cross country championships since 1991, second statewide only to Gloucester, and has captured six all told in its history. Its most recent crown came in 2021.
A Billerica native and current resident of Malden, O'Chander was a senior on the 2003 state championship Prep harriers.
He's keenly attuned to the fact that his team has always relied on depth for its ultimate success, and that the Eagles can’t rely solely on the top flight talent that the program has featured during the last 10 years. Those standouts would include Tristan Shelgren of Boxford, a two-time Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year; Steven Jackson, a 2020 graduate who began the first Boston College runner to ever clock a sub 4-minute mile earlier this year), and Lynnfield’s Nathan Lopez, the 2022-23 Gatorade Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.
“In cross country, you need five guys to contribute,” says O’Chander. “We’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of depth, especially over the last 10-15 years. My first season coaching cross country here, we had five guys run under 17 minutes, and we had one guy run under 16 minutes at Franklin Park (3.1 miles). So, I do think we’ve had a bit of luck there. And as we all know, success tends to breed success.”
Historically, the Eagles’ distance squads have been anything but top-heavy. Only three runners in program history—Shelgren, Lopez and Dan Foley ‘83—have qualified for the national championships as individuals. But in the Prep’s state title run two years ago, the top four Eagles finishers crossed the line in third, fourth, 39th and 41st at the All-State Meet, building an insurmountable lead. The 2018 championship team placed its top four finishers in fourth, 14th, 22nd and 35th.
O’Chander will be supported at the varsity level by Lankow, longtime assistant coach John Klein, and Alexandra Piatelli.
Among the gifted runners on this year's team that O'Chander and his staff will work with are Peabody’s Will Pechinsky, Marblehead’s Elliot Adams, Salem’s Nick Griffin and Tyler Navarro of Danvers, along with juniors Daniel Padley of South Hamilton and Joey Scherkenbach of Gloucester.
“I’m hoping I can balance all of the wonderful strategies my forebearers have used while continuing to learn about what works with today’s athletes and teams,” said O’Chander. “I do want to make my own footprint when it’s appropriate, so I’ll be figuring it out during my first year.”