After celebrating his 66th birthday in June, John O’Connor came to a jolting realization: It was time to retire.
So after 45 years as a club professional, the last 37 as head pro at Far Corner Golf Course in West Boxford, the busiest public facility on the North Shore, the Lynn native is retiring at the end of this season.
“It’s been a gratifying job all these years, rewarding,” says O’Connor, who got his start in the business as a bag room attendant for Paul Barkhouse at Ferncroft Country Club after he was admittedly “stuck” working in Housekeeping at Union Hospital in his hometown of Lynn.
He’d played at St. Mary’s of Lynn and then for two years for the legendary George Jacobson at Salem State when he connected with fellow Lynner Barkhouse.
“Paul saw something in me, convinced me to turn pro,” O’Connor said, “and I never looked back. I learned everything about the business during six years with Paul and that was my foundation for what followed.”
“Paul gave me my start, something I could never adequately thank him for, but he always knew how appreciative I was,” says the soft-spoken O’Connor.
“He was most encouraging. He really got me ready to become a head pro.”
O’Connor, a noted teacher and merchandiser, got that chance at Spring Brook Country Club in Leeds, Maine, near Augusta, a post he held for three years.
But he wanted to establish his career on the North Shore, so he relinquished the Maine position to return to his home area as an assistant to Kirk Hanefeld at Salem for one year before the break of a lifetime came his way.
When Bill Flynn was looking for a head pro for his Far Corner course, he gave O’Connor a shot and his tenure there lasted nearly four decades.
“Far Corner was the ideal fit for me,” O’Connor said. “I loved teaching, making people better golfers. I loved the public course environment, selling golf equipment and apparel, making people happy any way I could once they arrived at Far Corner.”
John said he could never overstate the impact the late Bill Flynn had on his career, nor the terrific success he had working alongside Far Corner general manager Bob Flynn, Bill’s son, for the past 25 years.
“Bill and Bob seemed to bring out all the best in me as a golf professional. Bill took my club pro talents to a new level and Bob was my ideal partner keeping Far Corner running smoothly,” John made clear.
“I can never say enough about how fairly Bill and Bob treated me. Bob’s great personality has been the life blood of Far Corner for so many years. My approach is lower keyed, but we made a wonderful team. We always got along. We kept each other entertained with our senses of humor.”
The feeling was mutual.
“My father made a fantastic choice in hiring John way back then; he has been a tremendous asset at Far Corner,” said Bob Flynn. “Whether it has been representing the club in tournaments, developing a strong teaching program or merchandising, he has done it all and done it well.”
As Flynn has said many times over the years, John has made thousands of friends at Far Corner. “He won’t lose them now because he’s retiring,” Bob remarked the other day. “He’ll always have them. We all think the world of John. We’re grateful we had him here all these years and we’ll miss him in 2024 and beyond.”
“I wouldn’t trade the career I’ve had for anything,” adds John, who plans to do some traveling with his partner, Deb Stevens, once he retires the end of December.
O’Connor is the latest of an impressive group of North Shore-connected club pros who have retired the last few years, among them Eric Stephenson, Hanefeld, Jimmy Dee, Paul Boland, Tony Sessa and Brian Hamilton.