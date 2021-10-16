BEVERLY -- Jim Rudloff has not been happy with his Marblehead football team's defensive play of late.
The Magicians' offense, though, continues to carve up opposing teams they way a butcher prepares cuts of prime rib, filet mignon and tenderloin.
Behind 313 yards passing from senior captain and quarterback Josh Robertson, Marblehead rolled into Hurd Stadium Saturday morning for a rare 10 a.m. game and racked up 477 yards of offense, toppling Beverly 42-25 to remain unbeaten.
Robertson, a three-year starter under center, threw for 249 yards and two scores in the first half as the Magicians (now 6-0) shot out to a 28-6 lead and never looked back. He also began the scoring with a 7-yard read option in the first quarter.
Connor Cronin, the team's junior tailback, was one of Robertson's favorite targets, catching seven passes for 112 yards before leaving with leg cramps in the third quarter. Cronin added a 1-yard scoring run.
Senior captains Craig Michalowski (7 catches, 72 yards, 2 TDs) and James Doody (3 catches, 96 yards) were others targeted often by Robertson, while classmate George Percy rambled for 89 yards on 15 carries.
"We were fortunate that today was a good day for our offense," said Rudloff. "Josh (20-for-24 passing) did a good job seeing what was out there, and the kids did a really good job on offense being able to answer all the things that should not have been happening to our defense."
That's because Beverly (3-3) never stopped coming back at the Magicians. With its own senior quarterback, Pierce Heim (8-of-16, 107 yards) throwing three touchdown passes, the Panthers were able to catch the visitors off guard at times, especially on obvious passing downs. That resulted in a 14-yard scoring grab for senior back Jordan Irvine in the first quarter and a pair of scores by captain Andre Sullivan (of 27 and 25 yards, respectively), both coming on wheel routes to virtually the exact same spot.
"Jeff (Hutton, Beverly's first-year head coach) did a great job coaching today," said Rudloff. "He came up with some nice wrinkles that worked well against us. They're a really good team that's going to get better every week ... I'm just disappointed the last few weeks in how our defense has played. We weren't focused, weren't recognizing some of their unbalanced stuff we practice all week ... that can't happen."
Hutton -- who coached with Rudloff for four seasons when both were Beverly High assistants in the mid-2000s -- didn't fault his team's compete level. Rather, it was a fumble, an interception and not being able to make one or two key stops when needed that prevented them from pulling off the upset. Other times, it was their inability to take the proper angles offensively, allowing Marblehead's linebackers to roam free and make plays.
"You can't spot a 5-0 team 21 points in the first (half) by turning the ball over," he said. "They capitalized on every one. We made one huge stop (deep in BHS territory), then turn it over on the very next play. And any time they needed a third down conversion, they had it ... we just couldn't get off the field. Shame on us; we just couldn't get that big stop when we needed it.
"Every time we answered back, they counterpunched. That's what a good team does," Hutton added. "That's what a championship caliber team can do, and it's why they are where they're at. That's why we're still trying to build."
Michalowski ("he's a beast" said Rudloff) snared a 4-yard slant pass for a score in the second quarter from Robertson, then hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Miles O'Neill in the fourth. Junior Zander Danforth also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Robertson in the second quarter.
Beverly's other score came when junior Gabe Copeland bulled his way to paydirt from 10 yards out in the third quarter.
Beverly returns to Hurd next Saturday to face an unbeaten team for the second week in a row in Swampscott (6-0). The Big Blue will be without quarterback/linebacker Cam O'Brien, who was ejected from Friday's win over Danvers for targeting and must now miss his squad's next contest. But Hutton is well aware of the multitude of weapons that Swampscott possesses.
"We know they've got a running back (Xaviah Bascon) that was written about in the newspaper who bench presses 340 and squats 500, so I after they watched (Marblehead) run up and down the field (Saturday) they're licking their chops right now, I bet," Hutton said. "We've got six days to figure it out."
Marblehead has a bye week; they'll use it to prepare for their final regular season game against Danvers on Friday, Oct. 29, prior to the state of the state playoffs. It will be held at Piper Field, making it just the Magicians' second home game of the season to date.