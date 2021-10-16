Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.