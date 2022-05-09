Surpassing the century mark for career goals in high school girls lacrosse is a celebration-worthy feat.
Doing so in a single season? Now that’s an entirely different level of scoring.
This spring, a pair of local standouts from once-rival programs have the chance to do just that. Their names are Haley Hamilton (a senior at Hamilton-Wenham) and Emmy Clark (a junior at Masconomet), and what they’re doing over the first half of the 2022 campaign is virtually unprecedented.
Hamilton leads the area with 77 goals in just 10 games, while Clark has piled up 65 tallies in 11 contests. To put that in perspective, Peabody’s Colleen Crotty led the Salem News coverage area with 91 goals back in 2019, the last full season of girls lacrosse before the pandemic. Both Hamilton and Clark are on pace to smash that mark in 2022.
“(Haley’s) the first to ground balls, she’s dominated the draw control, and her shot is incredibly accurate,” Generals’ head coach Abby Schibli said of Hamilton earlier this season. “She’s finishing much better than she used to and she’s also a leading force in general for the team.”
With Hamilton finding the back of the net with extreme regularity, the Generals are playing some excellent lacrosse of late. They’re coming off perhaps their best performance of the season, a 17-6 win over Triton that saw Hamilton pump home nine more goals. Dedicating the game to former Marblehead and Salem State lacrosse standout Sam Cioffi, who passed away unexpectedly last week, the Generals came out with a team-first mentality and got on their opponents from the jump.
“We were laser-focused: winning the draw, winning ground balls, making crisp passes in transition, communicating on defense and creating pretty plays on the attack,” said Schibli. “As I told the girls, it was the first time I saw them truly work as a team to the best of their abilities. We got everyone off the bench and added a few more players to the stat book. I was really proud of their performance.”
Hamilton — who scored 57 goals in a COVID-19 shortened season last year and is now up to 146 career goals in three varsity seasons — showcased her versatility in the win, shining on defense as well to help her team secure the dominant result.
“The best defensive game I have seen her play,” added Schibli. “Blocking and intercepting passes, making clean checks and first to ground balls ... truly amazing.”
The Generals will look to make it five straight wins when they head to Lynnfield Tuesday afternoon (3:45 p.m.).
Meanwhile, Clark leads an extremely talented Masco team with 101 total points (she added a team-best 36 assists) and helped her squad to a 9-2 start.
Clark has certainly had plenty of help — Jolie Dalton has 32 goals and 20 assists and Bella Juliano has scored 27 times with 21 helpers — but it’s her consistently stellar performances that has truly allowed the Division 2 North finalists from a year ago to thrive.
“Emmy is a very special player with a very high lacrosse IQ,” said Chieftains’ head coach Manny Lopes. “It does help that she has a great supporting cast, but she just enjoys playing the game of lacrosse and always gives it 110 percent.”
Both Hamilton and Clark are stringing together historic individual seasons for their respective programs. The two teams won’t get the opportunity to play each other this spring, but watching to see who emerges as the area’s leading scorer will undoubtedly be something special.
■■■
ICYMI: Peabody moved to 7-2 last Thursday with a convincing 14-7 win over Winthrop. More than the victory itself, though, was the fashion in which they did so that made the contest so special.
The Tanners played the game in honor of goalie Caitlin Snow‘s mother, who had just finished her last round of chemotherapy. Both teams wore pink, and Peabody players gave Snow’s mom flowers prior to the game.
“The last four months have been a little stressful, so being able to honor my mom on her last treatment day was huge since it was such a big achievement,” said Snow, who turned in a tremendous performance in net to help secure the victory.
“Having the full support of my team made it so much easier to perform this task. Being just a freshman on the team, I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to call my teammates. I’m proud to be a Tanner.”
Peabody will look to keep the ball rolling when they host Saugus Monday (4 p.m.).
■■■
Huge confidence building-performance for a young Marblehead team last Thursday against NEC power Masconomet. The Chieftains had been rolling the competition and had already beaten head coach Annie Madden‘s group (13-2) earlier in the year. But in the rematch Marblehead nearly pulled off the upset, dropping a competitive 13-11 decision after trailing by four (8-4) at the half.
Hadley Wales scored four goals and secured eight draws for Marblehead while Sydney Langton had a hat trick. If the Magicians had pulled off the win, it would’ve been their fourth victory in the last five games.
Nonetheless, they’re battling their way back to .500, currently sitting at 5-9 (5-4 in league play). Marblehead was ranked No. 31 in the MIAA’s most recent power rankings in Division 2, while Masco sat at No. 9.
■■■
Essex Tech continues to pile up the wins.
Following an unbeaten regular season campaign last spring, the Hawks have picked up right where they left off, sitting at 10-1. The team’s recent 15-5 victory over Mystic Valley allowed them to officially clinch a playoff berth, and they followed that up with another convincing win over St. Mary’s Lynn (12-6) over the weekend.
Returning standout-turned-team captain Maddie McDonald has pumped in a team-best 58 goals to go with 13 assists. Playing in just her second varsity campaign, the junior surpassed 100 career goals in the Hawks’ 13-7 victory over Lowell Catholic last week.
■■■
The Cape Ann League standings are tightening up. Perennial powers Newburyport (8-0 in league play, 10-1 overall) and Manchester Essex (7-0 CAL, 10-0 overall) lead the Kinney and Baker Divisions, respectively. But after that, a number of teams are jockeying for position.
In the Baker, Hamilton-Wenham (5-3 CAL, 6-4 overall) has played very well of late, winning four straight to jolt into second place. Ipswich (4-3 CAL, 5-5 overall) is right on the Generals’ heels, which isn’t surprising considering the two squads battled to a one-goal game earlier this season.
■■■
Games to watch this week: Monday — Danvers at Beverly (4); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (4); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Saugus at Peabody (4:30); Swampscott at Masconomet (4:30); Tuesday — Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (3:45); Pentucket at Ipswich (3:45); Wednesday — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (4:30); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (6:30); Thursday — Ipswich at Georgetown (3:45); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4:30); Beverly at Winthrop (4:30); Swampscott at Danvers (6:30); Friday — Concord Academy at Pingree (4:15); Saturday — Methuen at Beverly (10 a.m.); Peabody at Winthrop (11 a.m.); Essex Tech at Hamilton-Wenham (11 a.m.); Pingree at Governor’s Academy (11:30).
Quick Sticks, a column on North Shore girls lacrosse, appears each Monday during the spring sports season in The Salem News. Contact Nick Giannino at ngiannino@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.