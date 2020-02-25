HAVERHILL — Masconomet’s girls hockey team was one of the state’s best as far as keeping the puck out of its own net.
Putting the disc in the opposing team’s net, though, was another matter entirely. Snakebit for most of the season, the Chieftains offensive woes came to pass again in Tuesday’s season ending 2-0 loss to Duxbury in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs at Valley Forum.
The No. 16 seeded Chieftains managed only 13 shots on goal. While senior captain Molly Elmore made 30 saves and kept the game scoreless into the third period, the No. 17 Dragons got a deflection early in the final stanza and added an empty netter to advance to the next round against either No. 1 seed Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover or Hingham (who play each other on Wednesday).
“Not enough of anything,” said Masco coach Ryan Sugar of what his team lacked in creating quality scoring chances. “The shots we did get were high, easy to see. It was a tough day in the offensive end. We struggled.”
Duxbury (11-7-3) had superior team speed and used it to create scoring chances that, for the most part, Elmore smothers. The game-winner game on a very long shift where the Chieftains (10-7-4) were hemmed in their own zone for far too long; eventually, the puck found Kylie Lick in the righthand slot for a blast that Grace Landolfi deflected through the leg pads with 11:21 left to play.
“Knowing how good their goalie is, seeing her at the top of the crease playing with poise, we knew we needed traffic in front,” said Duxbury coach Dan Najarian. “Between the second and third, we talked about being in position, being heavy on our sticks and having them ready down by the shins.”
The best scoring chance for the Chieftains was probably a bouncing puck flicked on net by Sierra Harris after an offensive zone draw late in the second period. The Dragons trapped a bit in the third after getting the lead and Masco only put two pucks on goalie Alli McArdle in the third period.
Masco pulled its goalie with 1:24 to play to try to manufacture the tying goal, but Duxbury’s Ani Flaherty won the puck in her defensive zone and scored an empty netter to send her team to the next round.
The Chieftains were also hampered by their inability to score on the power play, going 0-for-4. Duxbury’s man advantage was dangerous, though with good efforts from defenseman Meghan McElaney, Sophia Grutti, Brooke Rogers and Izzy Kirby held the Dragons 0-for-3.
Of course a lot of that penalty killing was thanks to Elmore, who stopped eight shots in the first and 19 through two periods. The Sacred Heart-committed Northeastern Hockey League co-MVP did a full split to stop Ayla Abban at one point and held her post more than once on a very dangerous Grace High.
“She made a handful of 10-bell saves,” Najarian said of Elmore. “Those were my top shooters, in the slot, and she made some great stops. It was a battle, a really good high school playoff game.”
Bella Cahill had a couple of decent scoring bids for Masco and Cali Caponigro put one blast on the cage from the low slot that was saved. Besides that, the Chieftains simply couldn’t penetrate the layers of the Dragon defense and there were no second or third chance opportunities to be had. It was the fifth time the Chieftains were shutout this season and 15th time they were held to two goals or fewer.
The first round exit is Masconomet’s first since 2016 and wraps up the careers of seniors McElaney, Harris and Elmore, who graduated as the program’s all-time leader in wins (52), postseason wins (7) and postseason saves (342).
“She kept us in it all the way. That’s what she does,” Sugar said. “Molly’s a once in a lifetime goalie.”
Duxbury 2, Masconomet 0
Division 1 tournament
at Valley Forum, Haverhill
Duxbury 0 0 2 2
Masconomet 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: D, Grace Landolfi (Kylie Lick, Sarah Leonard), 3:39; D, Ani Flaherty (Lily Sparrow), eng, 14:12.
Saves: D, Alli McArdle 13; M, Molly Elmore 30.
Records: D, 11-7-3; M, 10-7-4.
