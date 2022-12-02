DANVERS — At first glance, St. John’s Prep standout Jesse Ofurie may not look all that intimidating. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior is a soft spoken, intelligent and sprightful young man who easily lifts the spirits of those around him.
“He’s one of the best kids you’ll ever meet,” said Eagles’ head coach Brian St. Pierre. “Jesse’s parents did an unbelievable job raising him. He’s just a great human being.”
But as humble and happy as Ofurie is off the field, he’s absolutely ruthless on it.
Heading into Saturday’s Division 1 Super Bowl tilt against Springfield Central at Gillette Stadium (12:30 p.m.), Ofurie has hauled in 32 catches for 556 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles this fall. On the other side of the ball, he’s as good a lockdown corner as you’ll find in the state, which has unquestionably been a huge boost for the Eagles’ defense throughout their current playoff run.
Ofurie can beat you with his feet, he can beat you with his hands, and he can straight up bully you with his somewhat deceptive strength and physicality. St. John’s Prep’s roster is riddled with talent and depth, but the Division 1 Rutgers-bound talent is certainly in the upper echelon of that list.
“He’s as good a receiver as I’ve ever coached here, but he’s probably the best corner I’ve ever coached here, too,” said St. Pierre. “And we’ve had some good ones, including Santi Quincero who’s playing corner for us this year. But (Ofurie) is just a dynamic athlete. He’s unbelievably physically dominant for a high school kid; his size, speed and power combination is kind of unapparelled at this level.”
For the love of the game
Before Ofurie even got to St. John’s Prep as a sophomore, the Salem native was making waves with his raw talent and unwavering passion for the sport. He’s obviously taken his game to new heights since entering the Eagles’ fold, but his early development and overall interest is what helped set him on what he hopes to be a path towards greatness.
“I’ve always loved the game. Starting early with Salem Youth Football was just great,” said Ofurie. “The one part I loved about it was the community feeling, being with my brothers and just having fun out there. (Football) kept me on the right path, and I ended up here at St. John’s.
“That’s when it got really serious.”
By the time Ofurie officially transferred to St. John’s Prep from Salem High, St. Pierre knew he had landed a gem. His skillset and physical attributes simply jumped off the page.
“Genetics are an amazing thing and he was born with some good genetics,” said St. Pierre. “He was physically gifted at a young age. He’s grown immensely here and if you ask him, I think he’s pretty happy he decided to come here.”
While that growth certainly starts from a football aspect, Ofurie’s leadership qualities and overall positive attitude have taken a leap as he’s matured as well. Those characteristics have been just as important to the team’s success.
“He just calms everyone down. Jesse’s such a calming presence and he doesn’t get too high or too low,” said St. Pierre. “He’s an emotional kid, but he knows how to channel it the right way. You just feel better going into games with a guy like Jesse Ofurie on your team.”
Unselfish by nature
Saturday’s championship finale will be Ofurie’s last in Eagles navy-and-white. He’s been such a big part of what they do on both sides of the ball, which can sometimes be burdening for a high school athlete. But if you ask him, he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I love playing defense. I really started playing defense this year and I feel like it’s come really fast to me,” said Ofurie. “But I’m an athlete. I don’t consider myself a wide receiver or a DB; I’m an athlete and I love playing football.”
That ‘anything to help the team’ mindset has allowed Ofurie to thrive in whatever role’s asked from him. and in turn, it’s allowed others to thrive around him.
Sophomore quarterback Deacon Robillard is one player who doesn’t take Ofurie or any of his other gifted skill players — i.e. Joenel Aguero, Carson Browne and Stephon Patrick, to name a few — for granted. The first-year starter has found success through the air since taking over the top job midway through the season, completing 50 of 76 passes for 812 yards and seven touchdowns. Having guys like Ofurie available only makes things that much easier for him.
“I’ve thrown to him since I was a freshman here and just seeing him run routes is incredible,” said Robillard. “He has the ability to run the shorter routes, run the longer routes, and he’s just such a threat on the outside.
“It’s great to have guys that can go up and get the ball or go out and dive for a catch like they do every game,” added Robillard. “It just makes my job a lot easier.”
Silencing the doubters
Springfield Central will enter Saturday’s game as the favorite. But Ofurie and the rest of his teammates don’t see it that way; they’re eager to play winning football and silence the doubters.
“Just win,” Ofurie said when asked what the team’s mentality is like heading into Saturday’s showdown. “That’s been the goal since the beginning of the season: we want to win a state championship.
“We have a lot of guys in the room that are talented, but it’s more than talent. It’s the camaraderie as a group; we all believe in each other and we’re all playing for each other, playing for our school and our families. We have a chip on our shoulder because we know nobody’s going to believe in us.”
In terms of competing at Gillette Stadium, Robillard summed up the looming experience perfectly.
“It’s going to be a little intimidating at first, but we believe in ourselves, believe in the team and believe in what we put in this week at practice,” he said. “I’m very excited. I’ve only been to Gillette one time, but that one time was just a crazy experience and I’m sure it’s going to be great to play there.”
