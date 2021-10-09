MALDEN -- When Jesse Ofurie hauled in a 69-yard TD pass from quarterback Jack Perry on the very first play of the game Friday night, it appeared St. John's Prep was off and running over Malden Catholic.
Instead, it turned out to be a game-long battle for the Eagles before they finally pulled away.
The contest was much closer than the 39-21 final score would indicate. St. John's scored 19 points in the final quarter to eventually put the game in the win column, their fifth in five tries this fall, but the host Lancers made them work for it.
On that opening offensive play of the evening, Ofurie hauled in the pass at the Malden Catholic 35-yard line and raced up the left sideline untouched for the first of his four trips to the end zone.
But the Lancers stormed back to go ahead, 15-12, midway through the third quarter before the Eagles answered eight seconds later to regain the lead on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Perry to Ofurie, who had the best game of his career.
"We have to get a lot better before our next game (undefeated Catholic Memorial comes to Danvers next Friday night)," said Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre. "We had some nice plays, but not enough and didn't execute on both sides of the ball.
"Malden Catholic is much improved from the last time we played them a few years ago. Give them credit, because they did some good things and got way to much on the runs."
When asked by a reporter if he thought his team took this game too lightly looking ahead to the big Catholic Conference clash with the unbeaten Knights next week, St. Pierre said that didn't happen.
"This is an important game because we're Catholic Conference rivals, and because of the proximity of the two schools," he said. "We weren't looking past them ... but know we've got a lot to work on."
It was big plays through the air that produced the victory.
Jack Perry, whose first cousin Will Perry was on the other side under center, had five TD passes and threw for 301 yards.
Ofurie, a junior from Salem, was his favorite target with six catches for 219 yards. Senior tailback James Guy rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, all but 16 of those yards in the second half.
The Lancers fell to 2-3 with the loss, but gave St. John's all it could handle. A 68-yard run up the right sideline and extra point kick by Giovanni DeMarco put the home team ahead, 7-6 on their second possession. The Eagles came right back to regain the lead, 12-7 on a 13-yard pass from Jack Perry to Stephon Patrick late in the initial frame.
After a scoreless second quarter the Eagles drove to the MC 11-yard line before fumbling on fourth down. Later they drove for a first-and-goal at the MC 8, but couldn't punch it in.
Will Perry took to the air to lead the Lancers down the field and fired an 8-yard strike to Christian Fitzpatrick. Ayoola Adeleke caught a pass for the two point conversion and a 15-12 MC lead, but the Eagles scored four of the last five touchdowns to pick up their fifth straight victory. Ofurie had receptions of 49, 42, and 41 yards as well as a two point conversion grab to account for 20 points down the stretch.
"It's all about the team," said Ofurie. "It doesn't matter how many I catch as long as we win. Jack (Perry) threw some nice balls my way. We know we have to play way better to keep winning ... and we will."
St. John's Prep 39, Malden Catholic 21
at Brother Gilbert Stadium, Malden
St. John's Prep (5-0);12;0;8;19;39
Malden Catholic (2-3);7;0;8;6;21
Scoring summary
SJP-Jesse Ofurie 69 pass from Jack Perry (kick failed)
MC-Christian Fitzpatrick 68 run (Giovanni DeMarco kick)
SJP-Stephon Patrick 13 pass form J. Perry (kick failed)
MC-Fitzpatrick 8 pass from Will Perry (Ayoola Adeleke pass from Perry)
SJP-Ofurie 49 pass from J. Perry (Ofurie pass from Perry)
SJP-Ofurie 42 pass from J. Perry (rush failed)
MC-Aidan Sweeney 24 pass from W. Perry (rush failed)
SJP-James Guy 5 run (kick failed)
SJP-Ofurie 41 pass from J. Perry (Tim Haarmann kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: SJP — James Guy 20-147, Jack Perry 2-1; MC — Christian Fitzpatrick 6-119, Aidan Sweeney 6-27, Jayden Williams 5-25, Mike Azzari 2-10, Will Perry 3-(-6).
PASSING: SJP — J. Perry 11-26-301-5-0; MC — W. Perry 12-22-103-2-0.
RECEIVING: SJP — Jesse Ofurie 6-219, Stephon Patrick 2-42, Jackson Delaney 3-40; MC — Sweeney 4-31, Domenic Wadland 2-25, Williams 3-25, Seth Delong 2-14, Fitzpatrick 1-8.