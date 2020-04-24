Like so many worthy high school student athletes this spring, Rebecca Toomey deserves better.
Covid-19 gets personal, and so many people have had their lives jarred in such personally painful ways. Still, as a coach who cares and is immersed in his softball program, Becca’s story has to be told.
You see, in 30 years or so of coaching at various levels from T-Ball/biddy basketball to high school varsity teams, Becca is the first and only captain I’ve ever named.
Taking over the Masconomet varsity softball program last spring, I inherited four terrific captains from the previous coach. But I’ve never been a fan of captaincy and had never named my own. Too few are earned in my eyes.
Becca changed all that.
A three-year starter, two-year all-leaguer and Salem News all-star as a sophomore, she checks all the boxes on the field.
In school, she’s a top 10 student in the class, heading to Hamilton College in the fall, a leader and role model destined for amazing things in her life.
But it was off the field — in the dugout, as a matter of fact — where I knew I had my first player ever worthy of true captaincy.
I think back to our last day of the season last spring. After all the late rainouts, we had a bunch of games in a bunch of days and were struggling. We had a last-day doubleheader at Haverhill, vs. the Hillies and then Pentucket. We needed both wins to qualify for the state tourney and lost a heartbreaking opener to a great Haverhill team, 2-0.
So in the second game, I'm playing the seniors and JV players. Becca is on the bench, probably for the first time in her high school career. She cheered from the first pitch to the last and made sure every other girl in the dugout was on her feet, into the game.
It was the epitome of team-first and leader. I immediately named her captain for this season on the field in Haverhill.
Becca took that responsibility seriously, from that second on.
Teammates love her like a sister, even though she would have been the lone senior on our team this spring.
When news of school’s closing for the year spread on Tuesday, junior Brooke Donahue emailed me about Becca.
“My heart’s going out to her right now. We definitely have to do something special for her,” Brooke wrote.
Back in the fall, Becca was a starter on the sensational Masconomet volleyball team.
I asked our girls to organize a “Becca Toomey” day, in which the softball team turned out to honor their captain. Nearly 30 girls showed up for Becca. Sophomores who barely knew her after playing freshmen ball last spring came. They made signs. They chanted. They cheered every time Becca hit the floor.
All out of respect. Respect and love for Becca.
Who knew back in October that would be our Masco softball highlight for 2019-20?
As I talked to Becca this week, I struggled for words. I hurt like she did, for her. I stumbled like an infant taking his first timid steps, simply because nothing could make it better.
So I did what I’ve done for 30-plus years now: I wrote.
Captain, I hope you understand. You are truly special — and you won’t be forgotten.
Editor's note: Masconomet varsity softball coach Hector Longo is also a professional writer with 31 years in the business of sports journalism. He worked for the North of Boston Media Group from 1992 to 2018.
