It’s been a busy summer of golf at Olde Salem Greens.
The classic Witch City municipal course held its 2 BALL Tournament earlier this summer with the following duos taking home top honors. In the championship division, Paul Haney and Brendan McEvoy took the crown with a 4-under par 66 while Tom Doyle and his son Ethan shared runner-up honors with Wayne Janian and Bill French, each scoring a 67.
In the men’s division, Joe Sanchez and Ryan Bennett earned top honors with a 67 while Tucker Crane and Jim Weed came in second with a 74. Ron Fournier and Rick Benea (78) won the senior division in a playoff over Frank Barrett and Steve Guy, while Avery Russell and Emily Hudak (78) were tops in the women’s division. Mimi Tambone and Tissy King were second in the women’s division with an 82.
Later on, the club hosted its two-day City Championship. Tim Richmond was victorious in the championship division with a cumulative score of 142, while Tom Posey (147) and Bill Francis (147) tied for second.
The men’s, women’s and senior division slates were held to a one-day event. Kyle Marcolini (80), Chuck Benyue (81), Rob Argetes (81) and Jake Theriault (81) were the top performers in the men’s; Mimi Tambone (89) and Sue Riordan (98) went one-two in the women’s division; and Tim Rooks (83) and John Treadwell (85) were the top golfers in the senior division.