BOSTON — The offense was offensive.
Much will be written this weekend about Golden State's Stephen Curry stealing Game 4 of the NBA Finals from Boston late Friday night at TD Garden, but this was no heist. This was a charitable donation.
A 17-3 run over the last 4:55 sent the Warriors to a 107-97 win to even the best-of-seven series at two games each. Boston boards a plane for California having lost control of the Finals not because of lights out Golden State shooting or an all-time performance by Curry but because of its own offensive ineptitude.
The Celtics led by four with 5:18 to play, and here went the next several offensive possessions: Jaylen Brown missed a pull-up; Brown missed a three; Jayson Tatum missed a three; Marcus Smart missed a three; Smart missed another three; Al Horford missed a three.
Those possessions were particularly vexing because Boston got stops at the other end. Over those six missed Boston opportunities, Golden State scored only five points to lead by three.
"Some poor offensive possessions where the ball didn't get moving," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.
After Horford's miss, Curry finally buried a three to make it a six-point lead and effectively end the game with 1:42 to go. Horford ended the drought the next trip up the floor, but it was way too little and way too late.
Curry, who had a game-high 43, had all ten of his fourth quarter points during that final 17-3 run. The soul of the Warriors made his free throws in the final minute and he kept his team afloat with a sublime 14-point third quarter. But he ran dry for spurts of the fourth, allowing the Celtics to take the lead before their offense turned to stone in the final five minutes.
"We guarded well enough to win," Udoka said.
The complete inability to execute offensively at the end of a close game was frighteningly similar to the stagnation that nearly cost them Game 7 in Miami at the end of the Eastern Conference finals. Too many times in the 22 playoff games Boston's played so far this year they seem to completely forget how to play offense at the end of games.
"It felt like we took possessions for granted," Horford said, "and we really can't do that."
Instead of running their sets, Boston will pop the ball around the perimeter (perhaps looking to take time off the clock and salt a lead?) and settle for a long 3-pointer. Whether the shot's open or not, it's not nearly the high-quality chance they'd get from their usual ball movement, penetration and kick out style.
"We have to move," guard Marcus Smart said. "We can't let the offense get stagnant."
Even more frustratingly, the Celtics had the Warriors one foul away from the bonus in the last 3:05 with the game on the line. Instead of going to the rim to draw contact and win the game with free throws, they whiffed from 3-point land.
"We'd like to get a little more downhill and get some things to the rim and then kick outs," Udoka said. "Credit to them, they stepped up defensively, but we weren't as sharp offensively as we needed to be."
Then there were the turnovers. Boston committed 15, six of them by Tatum. In these playoffs, its been fairly simple: When the Celtics limit turnovers, they win. When they're careless with the basketball, they lose. Too often Friday night, they were careless.
"A few times when we had five or six point leads we let them back in the game, whether it was with turnovers or with poor offense," Udoka noted.
Tatum had 23 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and six assists, a respectable line held back by the six turnovers and and 8-of-23 shooting night; he got to the free throw line only five times. Brown scored 21, Smart added 18 and Derrick White had 16.
Robert Williams was fairly dominant inside, Golden State was forced to staple an ineffective Draymond Green to the bench for large stretches of the fourth quarter, the sell out TD Garden crowd was wild and the Celtics survived Golden State's nuclear third quarter by building a four point lead over the first half of the fourth.
Despite all that, Boston found a way to lose. Largely because it forgot how to find its offense. Now locked in a best-of-three series with two of those being played out West, the Celtics better find that offense fast ... or they're going to find themselves watching Golden State raise another championship banner next opening night instead of putting one in their own roof.
