It was the only play that could hurt them — and somehow the Celtics let it happen anyway.
An inexcusable defensive lapse towards the end of overtime Sunday in Philadelphia cost Boston the chance to take a commanding 3-games-to-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals and instead sends the series back to Beantown tied 2-2.
James Harden buried a wide-open 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in OT to account for the final points in a 116-115 Sixers win. The shot never, ever should have been given away by the Celtics, never mind taken with no defender in Harden’s zip code.
Boston led by two at that point and was guaranteed to get the last shot no matter what happened on the defensive end of the floor. Playing out that final possession either tied or leading is infinitely more beneficial than playing it out trailing by one ... so guarding the 3-point line is really the only thing that matters.
It was, to borrow a favorite axiom from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, horrible situational basketball.
Fouling anyone to see if the 76ers could tie it at the line would’ve been smarter. Giving league MVP Joel Embiid an open dunk and trying to win it on offense, or worst case play a second overtime, would’ve worked, too.
The Celtics tried to play it straight, collapsing the defense on Embiid as he worked his way into the paint. ‘Make the exhausted big man earn it’ sounds good in theory, but Jaylen Brown inexplicably lost his senses when he left Harden alone in the corner. There was no need for him to essentially triple team Embiid (Jayson Tatum and Al Horford were both already there), especially since it was Brown that more-or-less shut Harden down in Boston’s Game 2 and 3 victories.
Sure, a championship basketball team will take its chances with the ball and the last shot every day of the week and twice on Sundays. On this particular Sunday, the Celtics did take that chance twice ... and blew both of them with nearly identical misses.
Both times first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla opted not to call a time out to draw up a play. That decision will get a lot of discussion among Celtics followers over the next two days.
At the end of overtime, Tatum tried to win it at the rim but couldn’t get to the cup. He fired a pass to Marcus Smart behind the arc and Smart buried it ... but long after the clock hit triple 0’s. Tatum simply took too long on his drive-and-kick; Smart never had a chance.
It was a stunningly similar play to the one that ended regulation, when a Smart triple off a Tatum kick was off the mark.
Generally speaking, you’ve got to admire Mazzulla letting his players play. There’s a school of thought that says letting the 76ers set their defense in a timeout is actually worse for the offensive team.
Still, a coach also has to learn from the game unfolding in front of him. Seeing the Celtics find Smart at the end of regulation, and Brown barely touch the ball, may have been a sign that when the situation appeared again in overtime a different tactic was needed.
It was the first overtime loss of these playoffs for a Celtics team that went 4-7 in overtime this past regular season. That’s among the most regular season overtime losses by any team in NBA history and it makes sense given Boston’s total inability to close games.
This time, Philadelphia was the team that couldn’t close and Boston failed to make them pay. A furious 24-15 fourth quarter run sparked by great defense from Horford (five blocks) and Tatum (four blocks) erased a largely forgettable first three quarters.
The Celtics were the fresher team, with six players in double figures led by Tatum’s 24 and Brown’s 23, but were beaten basically by a two-man show: Harden scored 42 and Embiid 34.
As the series shifts to Boston for Tuesday’s Game 5 (7:30 p.m.), Boston has to reckon with why Brown didn’t take a single shot in the last 4:49 of the fourth quarter or overtime. Malcolm Brogdon not being involved in overtime at all is also an issue.
Seemingly this series is all about Harden: He scored more than 40 points in Philly’s two wins and a combined 28 in the two losses. Most would doubt he has two more 40-point outbursts in him, so Boston’s still favored to win the series.
Nevertheless, the Green had a chance to win even when the Beard went off on Sunday. Instead, as has happened too many times these last few seasons, they lost their heads at the end of a game.
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN