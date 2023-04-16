BOSTON — Unfinished business.
Those two words were appropriately displayed throughout TD Garden Saturday afternoon as the Boston Celtics hosted the Atlanta Hawks to kick off this year's championship hopeful playoff run.
After falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games of last year's NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics won't settle for anything less than a title in 2023. They made that crystal clear in a 112-99 drubbing of the Hawks in Game 1.
Boston came ready to play — and it was evident from the opening tip onward. On their first defensive possession Brown jumped the passing lane to pick off a lazy Trae Young pass and took it to the cup for two points. As much as the Celtics like to shoot the three, they made it a point of emphasis to aggressively attack the rim early and often, scoring 20 of their 29 first quarter points in the paint.
By halftime, it was a 30-point Boston lead (74-44), enough of a cushion to nullify some of their inefficiencies down the stretch.
"We were locked in from the beginning on both ends; from the first play when JB got that steal, you could tell we were just ready to go," Tatum said. "This is the first one (and) obviously it feels good, but we got work to do. We definitely can play a lot better: 16 turnovers, we missed free throws. So we'll watch the film and be ready for (Game 2) Tuesday."
Saturday's playoff opener felt like it could be a trap game. Most people expected Boston to be hosting a dangerous Miami squad in Round 1; instead, they drew an underachieving Hawks team that finished the regular season at 41-41. Boston has had a tendency to play down to their competition at times this season, dropping games to lottery teams like the Wizards, Jazz and Magic.
But Saturday was not one of those instances. Boston used the favorable matchup to make a statement rather than going through the motions and banking on their talent to win out.
With the exception of a somewhat lackluster third quarter that bled into the early stages of the fourth, everyone played their roles to a 'T'. Tatum and Brown were aggressive yet under control (for the most part); Derrick White played with his usual confidence and poise and was incredibly efficient shooting (7-for-13 overall, 4-for-7 from three for 24 points); Smart didn't force it and was swarming defensively; and Horford played hungry and energized. He also came up with a huge three down the stretch as well as a couple of late, timely blocks at the rim.
Atlanta cut the deficit to as little as 12 on two separate occasions in the fourth, but the Celtics weathered the storm to seal the deal.
"Obviously (the Hawks) didn't have a great first half so they're gonna make a run; it's just part of it," said Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla. "I just thought we lost our offensive purpose, playing passive offense instead of just keeping it moving, being aggressive and maintaining that level of pace that we had in the first half.
"(But) I'm not concerned at all," he added. "This team has played great for the entire season. For us to be able to get a win and at the same time know that we can play better is good."
From a rotational standpoint, Mazzulla played eight guys: the aforementioned starting five plus Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser. A supposedly healthy Williams III was a difference maker from his first stint on, dominating the painted area defensively by altering shots or swatting them away entirely, and finishing at the rim on the other end. He had 12 points on a perfect 6-for-6 clip from the field to go with eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 22 minutes.
"When we have that vertical threat, it really helps us," Mazzulla said of Williams' impact down low.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Grant Williams' services were not called upon. Once a mainstay in the Celtics' lineup and a key piece during last year's lengthy run, the fourth-year forward had fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. He could find his way back into the mix if Mazzulla feels the matchup or particular game scenario calls for it, but for now — especially considering how well they played Saturday — expect to see the same eight players eating the bulk of the minutes moving forward.
Atlanta and their new head coach, Quin Synder, certainly won't go down quietly. Turnovers and mental lapses remain a concern, but if Boston continues to move the ball with a purpose, play as a team and keep their foot on the gas, this opening round series shouldn't go more than five games.
Nick Giannino covers the Boston Celtics for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at ngiannino@salemnews.com or on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN