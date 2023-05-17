BOSTON — Some of us felt that the Miami Heat's role players couldn't possibly continue to play at the level they had for the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
It took them exactly 12 minutes Wednesday night to make us look like fools.
Those pivotal 12 minutes were a 46-point third quarter outburst that carried the Heat by the Celtics before a stunned and angry sold out crowd at TD Garden in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics led by nine at halftime and were behind by nine by the end of the third, an 18-point swing that cost the overwhelming series favorites (6-to-1 by most oddsmakers) home court advantage by a 123-116 final score.
"We lost one quarter," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said, "because we dropped our sense of urgency."
Despite that abomination of a defensive quarter in which Miami made 21 baskets and shot 64 percent, Boston had a chance to steal the game. A quick 7-0 run to start the fourth got them back within five. After coach Erik Spoelstra called a quick timeout (in contrast to Mazzulla not doing so in the third), the Heat stretched the lead once more.
Boston then got within five with 4:50 to play, but a succession of turnovers (three by Jayson Tatum including two puzzling travelling violations) iced their momentum. Malcolm Brogdon missed a free throw that would have made it a one possession game with 2:31 to go and that was as close as the Green got.
"We've got to play with more pace," Tatum said of the Celtics' sometimes stagnant offense.
It was a maestro like performance by Jimmy Butler, who scored 35 points and had seven assists while going 9-of-10 from the free throw line. He made six steals in all, two of them ridiculous defensive-back like interceptions in the final few minutes.
"One of the premier, if not the premier two-way basketball players in this association," Spoelstra said of Butler.
I predicted a short series in this space on Wednesday afternoon because I did not feel the likes of Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry would continue to produce. Each of them scored 15 points in Game 1 for nearly half the Heat's total and they were an unconscious 12-of-22 from distance.
"Defensively our intensity wasn't where it needed to be. We were up ten to start the third quarter and down ten to start the fourth ... that just can't happen," Jaylen Brown said.
It's possible that I underestimated Butler's ability to facilitate and throw those guys open ... but what really doomed the Celtics was complete and total inattention to defense during the horrific third quarter that saw them rightfully boo'd off the floor.
Boston's offense was just as rough as its defense in the second half. Tatum took only four shots while scoring 30 points, never asserting himself in crunch time. The Green wasted an efficient night from Marcus Smart (13 points, 11 assists) and cost themselves dearly at the free throw line, missing seven while losing by seven.
Now Friday's Game 2 is a must-win for Boston if it intends to go to back-to-back NBA Finals for the first time in 36 years. Given their up and down tendencies over the past few seasons, it's hard to imagine the Green won't dig deep and find a way to get it down.
Given the pedigree of the shooters who beat the Celtics here Wednesday night, it's hard to imagine a duplicate performance on the Miami end of things. Yet they are NBA shooters ... so if Boston inexplicably leaves them wide open, they will convert.
Most would agree that Boston needlessly extended series against Atlanta and Philadelphia earlier this postseason. It's hard to say why that trend continues, other than the Celtics just aren't mature enough to keep their eyes on the ball for four quarters.
They had a chance here in Game 1 to prove that things had changed. Instead they once again melted under the Heat.
