On Basketball: Did Celtics finally find their mojo by staying alive?

Are the Boston Celtics finally Cowboy-ing Up?
Come on, you know you were thinking it too. A few of you even dared to share it on social media. Anytime a Boston team gets down by two or three games in a playoff series, we go back to the Red Sox and Kevin Millar in 2004.
Don't let them win this game, because then it's Schilling and Pedro and then it's Game 7 and anything can happen in Game 7.
So the Celtics don't have a stopper like Curt Schilling or Pedro Martinez to hang their hat on in Sunday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against Miami. Big deal because around 9 p.m. Friday night the odds of even forcing that game seemed pretty long.
Boston, a game away from elimination and playing fairly poorly trailed by as many as a dozen in the first half. No one would've been surprised if they packed in the second half, packed their bags and came home from Orlando to start the painful process of figuring out how they blew a chance at the NBA Finals against what most of us feel are an inferior team.
Instead, the Green got some stops. They erased a nine-point halftime hole in short order, caught fire to the tune of 41 third quarter points and didn't really look back on their way to a 121-108 victory Friday night that kept their season alive.
Maybe Miami closes things out Sunday night and this game is but a footnote in a still disappointing series. Maybe not.
Maybe the Celtics have finally figured out how to attack the Heat at both ends of the floor. Look at Jaylen Brown attacking the rim in transition while dropping in 28 points with more than half coming in the paint. Look at Jayson Tatum getting to the line 14 times and going over 30 points for yet another playoff game. Fun fact, only Kobe Bryan and LeBron James have more 20-point playoff performances at Tatum's age in NBA history.
Maybe, just maybe, the Celtics have rediscovered how to defend Miami's inside-out barrage of 3-pointers. Maybe they've remembered that good defense fuels easy offense; that the game is connected on both ends of the floor and when you don't take possessions off at one end, it sparks the other.
Like many Celtics fans I was ready to demand changes with a disappointing flame out of a finish Friday night. Perhaps the Celtics themselves sensed that changes could be looming if they didn't extend this series and prove they deserved another shot. They limited turnovers, protected the basketball and played as if their livelihoods were on the line. Clearly the potential end of the road was a powerful motivator.
Can they harness it and get within a game of the NBA Finals Sunday night? It'll take a repeat performance of Friday night's second half and it'll behoove them to remember that a loss will have us screaming for a shift in the team.
Not that much has changed. Miami is still a team Boston should beat. The young core is still in its third East final in four years without much beyond that to show for it. Having three kicks at the can is enough to know that simply running it back won't be good enough, if it comes to that.
Game 5 was a start, a stay of execution. Boston has to get Sunday's Game 6, too, if they want to apply for a full pardon.
###
