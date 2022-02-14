Around Christmas time, it appeared the only solution to what ailed the Boston Celtics was TNT.
Middling around .500 for almost two full years, the Green had a losing record and seemed deserving of a stick-of-dynamite-style trade that would blow up the current roster with seismic changes.
At Valentine's Day, the bomb has been diffused. Boston's won eight in a row, its longest win streak since before the pandemic began, and sits eight games over .500, their high water mark since the 'bubble' in the summer of 2020.
Is the newfound defensive intensity, team chemistry and winning over a small sample size a mirage?
Or are the Celtics, perhaps buoyed by a series of retooling style moves at last week's NBA trade deadline, for real?
To put it another way, in dodging dynamite that could've blown up their young core, are the Celtics the Roadrunner, deftly sidestepping the explosive and racing towards the NBA Finals, or Wile E. Coyote, who thinks he beat the dynamite only to have it blow up in his face in short order?
Start with new addition Derrick White, a 27-year-old guard acquired from San Antonio for short-time Celtic Josh Richardson plus Romeo Langford and a first round pick. White doesn't shoot the 3-ball as well as one would hope, but looked good in two Boston wins over the weekend.
More importantly, White fits in with budding stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That duo's play will decide the Celtics' fate more than any of the complimentary pieces; while White may not be a better pure player than some of the others that Boston has trotted through the rotation the last few years, he might be a better fit.
Boston also shipped off guard Dennis Schroder with two other players to Houston for old friend Daniel Theis. Three guys for one seems like an overpay and Theis didn't exactly light the world on fire last time he was here, but he could shore up a front with no depth to speak of besides an aging Al Horford.
It was a curious deadline day for Boston last Thursday in the sense that first-time general manager Brad Stevens didn't really buy or sell. He didn't pick up an all-star that might put his team in a win-now position, but he didn't auction off his pieces to build for the future, either. It was really a rearranging of the furniture that left fans unsure who was correct between those blasting the moves as mediocre and those lauding them as shrewd.
Think about putting a jigsaw puzzle together or solving one of those smartphone geometry shape games: sometimes you have to shuffle the pieces around before you see the solution. Maybe shuffling these pieces around Tatum and Brown will do the same for the Celtics.
A fringe benefit of losing as many bodies as Boston did at the deadline was said to be increased minutes for second-year guys Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. Yet in two games since, Pritchard's played 11 minutes a night and Nesmith hasn't taken off his warmup suit. That's frustrating for fans that want a deeper rotation to prevent the fourth quarter collapses that defined Boston's awful December and hope that either Pritchard or Nesmith can emerge as the complimentary shooter the team so desperately needs.
Both White and Theis are under contract for three more seasons. Supposedly, that would give the Celtics a chance to trade for a big star this summer. Justifying questionable moves now with pie-in-the-sky future moves they may enable is a rite of passage for Celtics fans and it's not worth exploring. Such moves may never happen (see Davis, Anthony and Durant, Kevin) and may not work if they do (see Irving, Kyrie).
In the here and now, Tatum is scoring at will, Brown is attacking the rim with ferocity, mercurial guard Marcus Smart seems to have his propensity for bad shots under control, and the team is rolling. Big man Robert Williams is among the NBA's leaders in double-doubles and is playing better than many ever thought possible.
There are some defensive metrics that have the Celtics near the top of the league. They're 16-6 in 2022 (that's a 60-win pace over a full season) and in scoring margin, often an indicator of postseason success, they're among the NBA's best since the turnaround.
The East is wide open, too, with Boston now within 4 1/2 games of the top seed. Defending champion Milwaukee looks vulnerable; we don't know if James Harden and Joel Embiid will mesh in Philadelphia, and Brooklyn is now rubble.
Traumatized by almost two years of terrible basketball, I half expect the Celtics to blow most games in the fourth quarter. A good part of me still thinks they'll need serious changes next summer.
But every game they win on this recent streak has the doubt seep away. Maybe they've diffused the TNT for good.
Are the Green the Roadrunner or the Coyote? Beep beep.
