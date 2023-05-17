BOSTON — The NBA is a king’s league. It’s never been a kind place for Cinderella types.
It is now time for the Boston Celtics to reclaim their crown — and turn the Miami Heat’s impressive run to these Eastern Conference Finals into a pumpkin.
A No. 8 seed has never made the NBA Finals in a full season; remember that it was a lockout-shortened campaign when the Knicks did it in 1999.
It’s not going to happen this year, either.
Boston and Miami kicked off their rematch of the Eastern Conference finals late Wednesday night at a jam-packed TD Garden. Some may expect a duplicate of last year’s seven-game slugfest between the two squads that came down, quite literally, to the final shot.
Not this observer.
The Celtics should, and I predict will, win this series in four or five games. They’re an overwhelming favorite, something like 6-to-1. While odds don’t translate directly to games, I do believe if Boston played this Heat team seven times, they’d win six of them.
Look at the rosters. Boston has improved from 12 months ago, adding NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to an already lethal rotation. Miami is down Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo due to injury, as a result dipped from 53 regular season wins to 44.
Now, you might say that Milwaukee probably felt the same way and got blown away by these same Heat in five games. So, too, did of-Salem-vintage Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in the East semis.
Aren’t you concerned about Old Takes Exposed? Just a little worried that Jimmy Butler, one of the game’s great “doubt me at your own peril” stars, will use these odds to fuel an underdog run?
No.
The Heat are hot, no doubt. Their three-point shooting is up almost two percent from the regular season and their offense has improved nearly four points per game, from dead last in the NBA in the regular season (109.5) to 113 points a night. Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Max Strus are all shooting significantly better from distance in the playoffs than they did in the regular season.
Credit where it’s due, those guys have been awesome ... but I just can’t see it continuing.
Let’s say the points from Celtics leader Jayson Tatum and Butler cancel each other out. Then you’re looking at picking a side with Jaylen Brown, Brogdon, Derrick White and Marcus Smart ... or a side with Robinson, Martin and Strus? That’s why this shouldn’t be close.
Water seeks its level. Shooters are what the numbers say they are over a long period of time. The longer Miami goes in the playoffs, the more likely the hot shooting cools off — especially when facing Boston’s defense, which ranked second in the league in rating in the regular season (110.6) and is nearly identical in the playoffs (111).
The Heat are a very good defensive team, also posting a 111 defensive playoff rating. Bam Adebayo could give the Celtics trouble in that regard, and Erik Spoelstra has to get the coaching nod over Celtics first-year man Joe Mazzulla.
That’s not going to be enough, though. This is a Miami team that got handled by Atlanta in the play-in tournament and had to top Chicago just to earn the No. 8 seed — to the delight of the Celtics, who wanted on part of them in the first round.
This isn’t the first round, though, and this is a Celtics team that seems to be done doubting itself after rallying to beat Philadelphia in the previous round.
At times Boston’s inability to close out games is maddening, and they’ll probably give away a game in this series. Maybe even two, winning in six and making my prediction look slightly wrong.
But they’re not losing. Teams that do what the Heat did in the regular season do not make the NBA Finals; this is not March Madness or the Stanley Cup. Tatum and Brown are too close to redeeming last year’s Finals flop, too close the immortality of raising a first banner together, not to rise to the top. That’s what the cream does in this league.
It’s been 36 years in Boston made back-to-back NBA Finals. On June 1, either the LA Lakers or Denver Nuggets will be on Causeway Street to open up the championship series.
Miami is just a road block and the Celtics are going to put them away.
Quickly.
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN