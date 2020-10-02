ON COURSE STRATEGIES: Boys cross country should be strong locally this fall 

There will be no end-of-the-season championship meets. There will be masks worn, staggered starts, teams finishing in separate chutes and more distance and space between competitors.
Yes, changes abound on the local cross country scene. But even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the boys' runners on the North Shore are eager to showcase their talent on the trails this fall.
Most Northeastern Conference races will be held at Brooksby Farm in Peabody on Saturdays, with between two and four races taking place starting at 8 a.m. Only Beverly (at the J.C. Phillips Reserve) and Danvers (behind the high school) will hold any home meets.
Jackson Clark, Brennan Frost and Kevin Kelsey are back as captains for the defending NEC North champions from Beverly. Luke Buckley and Adam Abdulghani are the leaders for Peabody, as is standout T.J. Glowik for Danvers. In Salem, Joey Wong and Jack Fitch fill that same role.
Nate May and Loeden Rodrigues will power a strong Marblehead team, which won the NEC Meet a year ago in Gloucester. Conference newcomer Masconomet has a strong lineup of its own, led by returning all-star Sebastian Gilligan.
St. John's Prep, the defending Catholic Conference, Division 1 Eastern Mass. and Division 1 All-State champions, won't get to run at their usual course, Bradley Palmer State Park, which has remained closed. But it has a new course that has been laid out in the woods behind its Danvers campus, and the Eagles return several of their top runners from a year ago, including George Nikolakopoulos, Nathan Lopez, Matt Quinn, Graham MacDonald and Pat Hosman.
Essex Tech, last year's unbeaten Vocational School titlists, will be led by Thomas Flynn, Griffin Adams and Kevin Rush. Jonah Orroth, a two-year captain, and junior Finn Russell are both back for the defending Cape Ann League Small champions from Ipswich, while their arch rivals, Hamilton-Wenham, will be guided by captains Harrison Panjawni and Matt Botelho. Wyatt Burr, Tyler DeClerq and Charlie O'Hare will be among the top runners toeing the line for Bishop Fenwick.
Also, in a sign of the times, Salem Academy Charter School will have several "virtual" meets, with its runners competing at Forest River Park in Salem while their opponents — Bradford Christian Academy on Thursday, and a scheduled meet against Commonwealth School next Wednesday — will do the same at their home courses, and the times of each school tabulated and a winner chosen.
Pingree is hoping to have some meets this fall; thus far, the Highlanders have been practicing on campus in small groups. The school is in the middle of a three-step process towards reopening and beginning athletics and are hoping to host a meet or two at the school before the fall concludes.
