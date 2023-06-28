LYNN — It’s not as if Curry College has plans to change its mascot to a Tanner Bull. But if the trio of Peabody football players the Colonels landed in this year’s recruiting class play as well in college as they did in Wednesday night’s 61st Agganis Football All-Star game, they might have to think about it.
South Most Valuable Player Alan Paulino scored two touchdowns, Jayce Dooley had a crucial second half interception, and Colin Ridley racked up plenty of yardage and first downs as Peabody’s Curry connection keyed the South’s 24-7 victory.
All three of these Tanners took unique paths to college football. Dooley was the pied piper as the first to commit last December. Even though he played just one season for Peabody (setting records in receiving in two years prior at Essex Tech), the athletic catches on his highlight tape, his impressive height and ball-hawking skills on both sides of the ball surely made him a prime recruiting target.
“We didn’t plan to be together, at all, but I’m thrilled it worked out this way,” said Dooley, who was also psyched to reunite with former Essex Tech teammates Harry Lynch, Luke Joyce and P.J. Norton in Thursday’s win.
The game was still in the balance with South ahead 10-7 when Dooley jumped a route and intercepted North QB Max Ciaramitaro and took it back 41 yards into scoring range (with North MVP Will Shannon of Masconomet making a TD saving tackle).
Paulino, a Swiss Army Knife of a weapon who can play outside or slot receiver, corner and is a dangerous return man, took over at running back midway through the ensuing drive. Even though he hadn’t practiced there, he found holes and capped the drive with an 8-yard knifing touchdown run.
“We asked Alan to step in,” said South coach Lou Ciccatelli of Revere, “and he was wonderful.”
Though he dropped a potential pick-6 later in the half (and took some good-natured teasing from his teammates afterwards), Paulino scored another TD from 1-yard away to ice the win.
“I love running the ball. Getting up the hole, I feel like if I get one-v-one I can either make a move or try and truck someone,” said Paulino, Peabody’s first MVP in an Agganis game since 2016. “I didn’t practice as much as I wanted to because I hurt my hamstring, but the adrenaline carried me. I didn’t feel anything.”
Perhaps the most underrated player on Peabody’s record setting offense last fall, Paulino’s journey to Curry is unique. He played just two snaps in his junior year, missing the first two months with academic issues and then breaking his ankle on his second carry of the year.
Hitting both the books and the weight room hard, Paulino was a two-way starter and a game-breaker for the 10-1 Tanners; he had a school record 105-yard interception return for a score in a game and scored 13 total touchdowns.
“Committing to Curry was very satisfying. It meant I fulfilled what I wanted to do,” Paulino said. “I went through somethings, but I turned it around and it all worked out.”
Ridley, a speedy slot man who is very dangerous on kick returns, was the South’s chief target on jet sweeps on Wednesday night. He’s a tough runner capable of breaking tackles and converted some key first downs with 41 yards on six touches; he also had a TD wiped out by a penalty.
“After Jayce committed, one of Curry’s coaches followed me on Twitter and set up a visit. I liked the school and to have us all going there is awesome,” said Ridley. “Especially for Alan. This year he really turned it up.”
It certainly helped the Curry trio that their QB on Wednesday night was familiar Peabody’s Shea Lynch, the Northeastern Conference’s all-time leader in TD passes who was MVP of the Shriner’s all-star game two weeks ago. He had a great connection with Bishop Fenwick’s Costa Beechin, but anytime a play broke down, Lynch felt like he knew where his Tanners teammates would be.
“From playing together for so long, we knew what each other wanted to do anytime there was trouble,” said the Endicott bound Lynch, one of six Tanner Agganis all-stars playing college football along with the Curry trio, receiver Danny Barrett (Endicott) and defensive end Jose Lendor (Anna Maria).
“I felt like we represented Peabody High really well. You could tell we still had that feeling from last fall: Get after is and watch your hard work pay off,” added Lynch, whose dad Scott was an Agganis all-star in his playing days in Lynn.
Teammates for the last official time on Wednesday, the Peabody crew will be rivals in the Commonwealth Coast Conference for the next four years. They couldn’t say enough good things about each other on Manning Field after the final whistle and feel certain that when their college teams meet, they’ll all be major factors just as they were in the Agganis game.
“I can’t wait to see those guys for the next four years,” Lynch said. “We’ll be on different sides, going at each other, but we’ll still be great friends after.”
