BEVERLY — Every college football team in the country talks about building a winning culture.
Walking that walk, 365 days a year, takes a lot more than just talk. It takes absolute dedication ... and for the teams that can do it, the rewards are incredible.
Endicott College's football team is reaping those rewards this fall. The unbeaten Gulls improved to 6-0 when they blew away visiting Nichols, 52-7, Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium.
Ranked No. 1 in New England in last week's Division 3 coaches poll, they're keenly aware that the classroom, weight room and practice are all equal pillars with game day when it comes to sustainable success.
"Football is about X's and O's at times. Other times it's about culture. I'm so proud of these young men because of the way they compete every day: practice, offseason and gameday," said head coach Paul McGonagle, who has a 30-9 record in his fifth year in Beverly.
"We do so many things as a team, a lot of bonding activities that carry into camp. Culture is the kind of thing you have to work on every single day. You can't just talk about it and then not follow through."
That cohesion was on full display Saturday, especially on defense. Nichols (3-3) came in averaging a Commonwealth Coast Conference best 34.4 points per game, but the Gulls held them to a mere seven and shut them out over the final three quarters.
Coming into Saturday's action, Endicott ranked third in the country in team scoring defense, fifth in sacks and second in turnover margin. They came up with two more sacks in this victory and put forth an immensely deep effort, since 21 different players recorded a tackle.
"One game one person will stand out, the next game it's someone else. It's been a very team-oriented effort on defense. They hustle and work hard together and their pursuit is excellent," said McGonagle, giving credit to assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Matt Popino for his outstanding work all season.
Rolling up a season-high 472 yards of offense helped Endicott pull away from Nichols. Freddy Gavin brought a kickoff back 87 yards for a touchdown following the Bison's TD to make it 7-7, effectively erasing whatever momentum the visitors had built. The Gulls scored twice more within the next five minutes and never looked back.
Again it was cohesion that empowered the Gulls as they built their sizeable lead (30-9 by halftime followed by a 22-0 edge in the second half).
"We don't come out here thinking we're better than anyone," said center Brendan Gill. "We go into every game 0-0. When we come to work tomorrow, we're 0-0 again."
Endicott came off an 8-3 campaign that nearly saw them win an NCAA playoff game with a fair number of starters and contributors returning this season. So their success isn't exactly a huge surprise ... but the way they're handling their business has the look of an outfit capable of big things.
"Every year is a birth and rebirth. We had a funeral for last year and put it to bed," said Gill. "How can you not have brotherly love with all these guys? From August on we're with each other 24-7 ... we're having fun and that bond shows on the field."
One thing that's slightly different from last year is the return of QB Clayton Marengi, who starred at nearby Lynnfield High and was injured for last season's playoff push. He threw for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns Saturday, bringing his season totals to 922 yards and six scores plus another five rushing.
"At the end of the day that was his seventh collegiate start. He's getting better and better each week, and of course there's stuff he can work on," said McGonagle. "He's a pretty good weapon with his legs, and you can't coach that part."
Four different Gulls scored rushing touchdowns Saturday: Marengi, Tyler Bridge (94 yards rushing), Sean Benson (53) and A.J. Caggianelli (41). No matter who Endicott plugged in at running back, yards were gained and tackles were broken.
"A lot of guys showed they can go out and do the same thing as the starters. That's depth and that's brotherhood," Gill said. "Whoever you are on this team, you matter."
Tewksbury's Shane Aylward had three more catches for 45 yards while Stoneham's David Pignone and Everett Knowlton III caught the TD grabs.
The Gull defense added a second half safety and kicker Luke Gjerde, who hails from Essex, made a 28-yard field goal with five extra points.
Nothing about Saturday's performance should hurt Endicott's regional ranking; they may start to get some national recognition sooner rather than later. They hit the road to face UNE and Curry next, followed by a Senior Day home bout on Nov. 5 against Salve Regina — the last team to beat them in the regular season.
They might be 8-0 by then, but in Endicott's minds they'll be 0-0. The reason they're winning is not just because they say they're 0-0 going into each game ... but because they believe it.
Salem News assistant sports editor Matt Williams has covered North Shore football since 2007. You can contact him at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @Matt Williams_SN