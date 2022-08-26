The lifeguards at Salisbury Beach have to be in top physical shape and ready at any moment to help a swimmer in distress because the job is very demanding. There have been over 50 rescues this summer alone with well over 40 medical calls. Most of the 32 guards on the mile and a half long beach they patrol return year after year as high school or college students and include three sets of siblings including Bishop Fenwick graduates Jack and Nick Bowers.
This will be Jack’s last summer on the beach because the Stonehill College grad will start a full time job, but brother Nick, Fenwick class of 2022, who is going to Quinnipiac University, plans to be back.
One of the highlights of the summer came when the brothers took part in rescuing an autistic young man who had ventured out too far. The beach has a big undertow as well as rip currents that lead to some dramatic rescues.
“I was on post with my brother when a boy around 20 years old swam straight out into the ocean. He was having a good time, but kept going out farther so Nick and I got the paddleboard out. It took us about five minutes to reach him and bring him in safely. That was cool, especially since we did it together. One day my brother was involved in four rescues, and he’s one of our rookies.”
Jack was a three sport athlete for the Crusaders and ran track at Stonehill College, competing in the 400 meter and 400 hurdles.
“Running track helped me a lot with this job,” said Jack, who has been employed summers as a guard for five years. “We all have challenges each morning before starting our shifts, anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour of swimming, running, and paddling. I’m middle of the pack swimming, but one of the best runners. We also do workouts with sit ups to stay in shape. I really love the job, and working with a great group of people.”
The Bowers are from West Newbury and began with summer jobs in an arcade nearby before making the switch to duties at the beach. Derrick Feole supervises the crew.
“Previously I was the assistant supervisor for three years and have been working for 15 years as an ocean guard, including one year in San Diego,” he said. “We have a terrific group, and with the exception of two head guards and two supervisors all the others are in school, some still in high school and others college. Usually they stay with us an average of four years but it can range from one to seven.”
Skills learned there come in handy when least expected. When Jack Bowers and three of his best friends, who are all lifeguards went on vacation to Hawaii over Christmas break in 2020 they were called into action to rescue a young boy, who couldn’t swim.
“We were on the North Shore, and there were really big waves with a strong rip current when we spotted a boy being carried out,” said Bowers. “I have to credit our early morning workouts for keeping us in decent shape to be able to help. I hate to think what could have happened if we weren’t lifeguards because I don’t think the 12-year old would have made it. I had hold of him gripping as hard as I could when a huge wave hit us. That was an adventure, and a very tricky rescue.”
Bowers, Nate Herbert, and Sebastian Schwartz all members of the Salisbury guards went surfing that day when the dangerous situation suddenly occurred. The boy was 50 yards out caught in a rip tide and starting to panic when Bowers, Hebert, and Schwartz immediately jumped in and pulled off the daring rescue, putting themselves in danger. Hebert and Schwartz reached the shore first, and Bowers hung on tight to the boy while being battered by waves before getting him back to his worried parents.
Younger brother Nick played basketball for Fenwick and is thinking about going out for the club team in college. He knew how much his brother loved being a lifeguard and wanted to do it. The Bowers neighbors Nate and Ryan Hebert, who went the Central Catholic, also are lifeguards with Ryan in his rookie year, too.
“I love it,” said Nick Bowers. “I was so glad to get out of the arcade, and I’ve had a great summer at the beach. We have to stay alert all the time, and it’s not easy work, but I’m 100 percent sure I’ll be back next year. It’s exciting when you are able to help people.”
His older brother said he has made several close friends, who stay in touch through group chats all years. They followed their cousin from the arcade to lifeguard, and the Heberts took the same route.
“For as long as I can remember we’ve been going to the beach for fun,” said Jack. “Now we’re there all the time working, and we have great camaraderie. I’m going to miss it, but I’ll be back to see everybody.”