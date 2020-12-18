Peabody High senior Jaden Nigro was getting ready to boating this past summer went he got a phone call from an unrecognized number. He always didn't answer, but a few months after the fact he's glad he picked up what turned out to be a life changing call.
The voice on the other end was a recruiter from Springfield College's football team. Nigro, a starting guard for the Tanners, didn't have the Pride on his radar yet after hearing from the coaches and visiting the campus this fall, he's committed to join the team next year.
"They said they saw my film. I'm still not even sure how they got it," said Nigro. "Throughout the whole pandemic, they stayed in touch. They'd send little notes checking in, checking on your family ... they were one of the best schools as far keeping in contact.
"Then when I visited about a month-and-a-half ago, I got a tour with one of the players. Coach pulled me aside, I saw the weight room, the actual football facility ... it was awesome and everything I wanted."
Though Springfield didn't play this fall, the Pride are only two years removed from a New England bowl win and three from an NCAA tournament appearance. Playing football every year since he was five, Nigro always wanted to continue in college and is elated to get the chance with a high level program.
"College football was always at the top of my list, D1, D3, as long as I got to play," he said. "I love the offensive line: Every play there's action, every play you're butting heads. There's never a dull moment."
A solid student, Nigro was also drawn to Springfield by it's "three plus three" law school program. That'll put him on track to earn a criminal justice bacherlor's in three years and then begin law school.
"That put them even higher on my list," he said. "The other thing I liked was how big they are on family, on the team being a brotherhood. That's a lot like Peabody and Peabody's got a lot stronger of a family bond than people realize."
A critical piece of Peabody's offensive line at guard last season, Nigro also lines up at nose guard or defensive end in the Tanners' 3-3 stack scheme. At 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds, he has both good strength and quickness and figured to be one of the team's leaders up front when the football season begins in late February.
"He's a high energy kid who holds himself accountable and forces himself to get better," Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt said. "He's a vocal kid and one of our best leaders."
It was admittedly a strange Fall season for Nigro, the Tanners and the rest of the football players on the North Shore with the season postponed by the coronavirus. Peabody wasn't able to hold workouts as a team, though they hope to do so in January. As a result, Nigro's been lifting weights in his basement and the Tanners' seniors have been using group chats and text messages to keep spirits high.
"Everyone's trying to keep their heads up," said Nigro, who also plays lacrosse at Peabody High. "Friday night's this fall were pretty strange with no games but Thanksgiving was another level. I slept in you roll over and realize you should be out there against Saugus with everyone getting loud ... it was odd."
Peabody's hoping to bounce back from last year's 4-7 campaign should the games finally begin in March. The state is tentatively allowing football to begin in the "Fall 2" season on February 22, though local athletic directors haven't settled on how many games might be allowed or whether there will be any playoffs.
"The thing I've been saying is this year will come down to whoever is mentally tough," Nigro said. "When it's 32 degrees on a Tuesday and we have practice, who's going to be ready to put the work in and push through this as opposed to feeling down about it."
Nigro's the latest in a line of recent Tanner trenchmen going on to play in college, including David Pence at Western New England, Chris Glass at Maine and James McCarthy at Colby.
"I'm so proud of Jaden, not just because he's a great kid, but also because he shows that if you stick with our program and put in the work, good things will come," Bettencourt said.
